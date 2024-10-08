 Skip to main content
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are teaming up to adapt a recent best-seller

The film is the latest directorial effort from 'Bridesmaids' director Paul Feig

Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You
Sony Pictures Releasing

Sydney Sweeney is headed back to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Sweeney will co-star with Amanda Seyfried in an adaptation of The Housemaid, a 2022 novel by Freida McFadden. The movie will star Sweeney as a down-on-her-luck young woman named Mille who gets a lucky break working as the maid for a wealthy couple. According to the film’s logline, “Millie soon learns the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

The adaptation will be directed by Paul Feig, the director who most recently made Jackpot!, but also made the critically acclaimed A Simple Favor, which was in a similar mold. The film is being produced by Lionsgate.

“I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate,” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

Rebecca Sonenshine is set to adapt the script, which should be another star vehicle for Sweeney after a run of success in movies like Anyone But You and on TV in Euphoria. Seyfried, meanwhile, has done a little bit of everything over the course of her career, and makes for a nice counterpoint to Sweeney. Feig worked well with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in a similar dynamic in A Simple Favor, so The Housemaid may be as tantalizing on the big screen as it was in print.

