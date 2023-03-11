We have all of the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers

There are very few characters in entertainment more recognizable than Mario. The jolly plumber with the red cap and blue overalls has been Nintendo’s most iconic figure for nearly four decades, meaning several generations of children have grown up playing his games. But for those of us who grew up with the plumber and his cohorts, the last and final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has revealed one plot change you probably weren’t expecting.

Like other heroic figures from his generation, Mario’s mission has always been simple: Save the damsel-in-distress (in this case, Princess Peach). The final trailer gives a little bit of plot explanation, as it would appear that Mario’s brother, Luigi, is the one who needs to be rescued instead of Peach. A scene on the infamous Rainbow Road will also be a prominent part of the film.

What do the other trailers reveal?

The first trailer released for the film shows fans how scary, yet humorous Jack Black’s take on Bowser will be. The complete cohort of Bowser’s minions looks beautifully animated and like a perfect hit of nostalgia for those familiar with all of the games. Chris Pratt’s voice as Mario is revealed in a short scene at the end of the trailer.

The second trailer released shows off some of the platforming sections that will be emulated in the film. Gaming purists are looking forward to these sections more than any other. Peach is revealed to be more action-oriented in this trailer, no longer just waiting around for Mario to come save her from Bowser’s clutches (indeed, she looks to be doing some rescuing of her own).

Mario is not only an easily relatable character, but also one of the most versatile in the world of gaming.Whether he’s jumping over Koopa Troopa shells, or he’s avoiding falling down the side of Rainbow Road in the “Mario Kart” series, it seems like there’s nary an activity the character hasn’t tried at some point in his games — and so many of these activities are reflected in these trailers.

Nintendo has been famously stingy with sharing Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom with the rest of the entertainment world, but that trend will finally let up a little bit when this movie premieres this April. With Despicable Me studio Illumination at the helm and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s blessing and guidance, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt in the lead role of Mario. This is a little controversial, as some fans wanted the original voice of the character, Charles Martinet, to land the role. Other characters who will appear in the movie include series staples Bowser (voiced by Jack Black), Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogan), Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy), and Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day).

Many film critics are expecting The Super Mario Bros. Movie to be one of the highest-grossing movies coming out in 2023. This would be a great indication to Nintendo that there is fan interest in adapting their games for the movie screen.

Editors' Recommendations