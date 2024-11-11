 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will there be a second season of ‘America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’?

The series chronicled the personal and professional lives of members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team

By
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Netflix

The docuseries following the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is coming back for a second season on Netflix. America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, became a phenomenon following its debut, and chronicled the lives of the cheerleaders both on and off the field.

The show’s first season followed the team through the 2023-2024 season and focused on program director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell as well as veterans who had been on the team for years and rookies. The second season will follow the cheerleaders through the 2024-2025 season, starting with auditions and training camp and tracking the cheerleading team all the way through the NFL season.

Recommended Videos

The first season debuted in June of 2024 and was directed by Greg Whitley, who also directed Cheer and Last Chance U for Netflix. Season 2 is likely to debut at a similar time of the year.

Related

America’s Sweethearts became a phenomenon in part because the show dug beneath the veneer that the cheerleaders attempted to present to the public. We learned about the cheerleaders navigating the pressure of their jobs, their low wages, and the sometimes obsessive fans who follow them too closely.

“The problem is, they spend so much time concealing how hard it is. They take something that is extremely difficult and make it look graceful and effortless, so you dismiss it,” Whiteley told Variety following the show’s first season. “They’re running several hundred yards, in boots, in two-and-a-half minutes, with a smile, and they’re somehow not sweating! … And people think they just wake up and roll out of bed and do it.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
November’s top picks: What to stream on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more
‘Presumed Innocent’ is adapting a totally new novel for its second season
The series is set to adapt a novel that will be released in 2026.
Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent.

When it first debuted on Apple TV+, Presumed Innocent almost immediately became one of the streaming service's biggest hits. So big, in fact, that even though the show was intended to be a limited series, it was renewed for a second season.

Given that the first season was adapted from a novel and movie of the same name, there were naturally questions about what the second season might focus on it. The Scott Turow novel that was the basis for the first season is being jettisoned for the second, according to reporting in Deadline. This new season will have a female lead, and will adapt Dissection of a Murder, an upcoming novel from Jo Murray.

Read more
Zombies, drama, and more: How do the Walking Dead spin-offs stack up?
Is the original series still the best?
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead started as one man's comic book vision. Robert Kirkman's graphic novels were brash and bold and didn't back away from violence. When AMC greenlit a TV adaptation, the series came forward with the same mentality. The Walking Dead catapulted zombie fiction onto the small screen and allowed it to explode in front of a historically large cable audience. Fans loved the characters who tried to help, and often hurt, one another in a quest for survival and the ratings were so large that The Walking Dead spinoffs are still being created years later.

Anytime you have seven series in one franchise, some variations will surpass others. AMC has done a decent enough job identifying which characters deserved another chance after the original show. These spinoffs have allowed superfans to indulge in their favorite post-apocalyptic universe for longer than expected. These are the best Walking Dead series, ranked from worst to best.

Read more