The series chronicled the personal and professional lives of members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team

The docuseries following the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is coming back for a second season on Netflix. America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, became a phenomenon following its debut, and chronicled the lives of the cheerleaders both on and off the field.

The show’s first season followed the team through the 2023-2024 season and focused on program director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell as well as veterans who had been on the team for years and rookies. The second season will follow the cheerleaders through the 2024-2025 season, starting with auditions and training camp and tracking the cheerleading team all the way through the NFL season.

Recommended Videos

The first season debuted in June of 2024 and was directed by Greg Whitley, who also directed Cheer and Last Chance U for Netflix. Season 2 is likely to debut at a similar time of the year.

America’s Sweethearts became a phenomenon in part because the show dug beneath the veneer that the cheerleaders attempted to present to the public. We learned about the cheerleaders navigating the pressure of their jobs, their low wages, and the sometimes obsessive fans who follow them too closely.

“The problem is, they spend so much time concealing how hard it is. They take something that is extremely difficult and make it look graceful and effortless, so you dismiss it,” Whiteley told Variety following the show’s first season. “They’re running several hundred yards, in boots, in two-and-a-half minutes, with a smile, and they’re somehow not sweating! … And people think they just wake up and roll out of bed and do it.”