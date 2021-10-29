Why I Love Rumpl’s Merino SoftWool Throw Blanket

I have always loved merino wool fabric. I once had a pair of merino wool socks until one visit to my parent’s home for the holidays and their dog chewed up one of the socks. I was devastated. Wool clothing has come a long way and so have blankets for that matter. Long gone are the days of scratchy wool clothing. Most clothing made from wool now is super soft and comfortable, especially from top merino wool brands.

What’s even better is that since they have solved the wool clothing itch thing, they have moved on to wool blankets. One such quality throw blanket is by Rumpl. Rumpl’s Merino SoftWool Throw Blanket is responsibly sourced from Australian merino wool fibers combined with organic cotton fibers making it a 100% natural fiber product all around. Our hands-on review covers why it’s worth the splurge.

What is Merino Wool?

Merino wool is a natural fiber grown by Merino sheep and is about 1/3 the diameter of a human hair strand, so fine that it can’t stand up against its own weight which makes it extremely soft. Merino wool absorbs odors that are caused by bacteria so you can use it longer between washes. People use merino wool for a lot of clothing such as shirts, jackets, but especially merino wool socks because they come in handy as essential hiking gear.

When it comes to wool blankets, they are notorious for that itchy scratchy feel but Rumpl seems to have fixed that problem.

Our Hands-on Review

The first impression from the blanket is that it feels so soft. It’s comfortable against your skin with no itching. The throw blanket is large enough to stretch out on my favorite chair and just chill. It feels almost like a thick piece of felt which makes sense since the brand also makes felted wool clothing like chore jackets and such. But this blanket takes the chill out of the air and doesn’t make you overheat.

The blanket does have a slight oil fragrance to it but that is to be expected because of the lanolin from the sheep’s wool. Lanolin is a natural and fatty substance found on wool that is used as a base in ointments. It’s not strong at all and it’s quite pleasant–it reminds me of the authentic Serape blankets you can find in Mexico. One way to know if your products are made from natural wool is by the scent of lanolin. You’ll know that the wool hasn’t been over-processed.

Why Choose Rumpl’s Merino Wool Blanket?

The luxurious fabric: The fabric is actually an even split of 50% Australian merino wool and 50% organic cotton and has such an amazing softness that you can’t believe it’s actually wool. Each blanket is made with a reversible design and contrast color pattern on either side and also comes in an arch or triangle design.

The size variety: The blanket comes in three sizes: the Throw at 2.3 pounds, the Queen at 5.2 pounds, and the King at 6 pounds.

It’s year round durability: The Merino SoftWool blanket is perfect year-round because of its single layer and light blend of material. It will keep you comfortable during the summer just as much as it will during those cold wintery nights. Or days.

Rumpl’s Merino SoftWool Blanket Care

Since the blankets are made of wool and cotton, they cannot be machine washed or dried. Because of their antibacterial properties, they can be hung outside to get some fresh air which is enough to refresh them. If you do find that the blanket needs to be laundered, you could learn how to dry clean it yourself or send it out for service.

Should You Buy Rumpl’s Merino SoftWool Blanket?

I definitely feel that this blanket is one of those blankets that will stay around for years. As a throw blanket, it’s perfectly sized. If I had my druthers, I would opt for the throw blanket AND the bed-sized blanket. In different colors of course. It’s the perfect blanket for the winter, especially when combined with a bed comforter. After the last week or so, I have a feeling I’ll be using it a lot this winter. While you might have to take some extra care to maintain the quality fabric feel, it’s worth the time.

You can purchase your wool blanket directly from Rumpl. They are available in four distinct colors which are earth tones and that makes them that much more inviting. They stand behind their product so much that they offer a 100-night trial. If you’re not satisfied, contact them prior to the 100 nights and they will take care of you.

