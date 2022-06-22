Find Out What's Waiting for You in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

“Get the popcorn out. ‘e’s going to do a speech.”

That’s Marvel’s cheeky Korg introducing Thor recruiting soldiers to step up to combat in the new Thor: Love and Thunder preview released last Sunday. Who did the Norse god ask them to stand against? Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful, galactic terror played by Christian Bale in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the film’s newest trailer, Speech, audiences not only get an extended glimpse of Gorr, but a multitude of MCU characters old and new. As Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) returns from an extended search for self-discovery, let’s dive in to see who might be joining with the Asgardian and why it’s a new Mighty Thor (and not Odinson) who’s wielding the Mjolnir hammer.

Thor: Ragnarok fans will recall that Cate Blanchett’s Hela, Goddess of Death, destroys the thunder god’s Odin-enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, in the film’s first act. After ​​Eitri (Peter Dinklage) forges Thor a new battle ax, Stormbreaker, in the subsequent Avengers: Infinity War, this seemed the likely end of the road for the legendary weapon. That is, until leaked set photos began popping up showing a broad-shouldered Natalie Portman not only wielding Mjolnir, but attired in Thor’s uniform, complete with his winged helm. Turns out Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, last seen on screen nearly a decade ago in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, is back, likely called to action by the remains of the reassembled magic hammer.

Besides a brief cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, there’s great mystery surrounding how Foster is able to show up at just the right moment wielding the magic hammer. One prominent theory suggests that since Thor jetted off into space with The Guardians of the Galaxy, declaring his superhero days over, Mjolnir called out the next worthy owner after putting itself back together. As revealed in both Thor: Love and Thunder trailers, Foster even gets her own superhero entrance as the mighty maul finds its way into her hands instead of Thor’s.

In Speech, MCU fans are treated to a number of action scenes over Thor’s motivational entreaty to face an existential threat to all gods, Gorr. A fairly new Marvel character, Gorr comes from a gray, desolate unnamed planet. His people worship the gods, even though these celestial beings don’t reciprocate the love. Gorr’s adulation turns to abomination when, after his mother, partner, and children are killed, he finds that not only do the gods exist, they are negligent of his people.

“Thor,” Gorr whispers, “this is my vow: all gods will die.”

In Speech, we find Thor teaming up not only with his ex-girlfriend, new Mighty Thor Foster, but rejoining with the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy (possibly with a resurrected time-variant Gamora), along with the new King of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Thor will be visiting the floating Omnipotence City, a vast neutral zone for the gods, built millions of years ago following a war, to research the gods fallen victim to Gorr and those who might be future targets. Screenshots show that he’ll be flown there by Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjostr, his trusty goat steeds who will add to the fun. Also along for the rambunctious ride will be the return of the purple, otter-headed Miek, who interrupts Thor’s speech in the preview, squeaking a marker across a whiteboard while dressed in a women’s business suit.

All in all, the preview suggests another exciting yet playful romp through the Marvel universe directed by Waititi’s reassuring hand. Presale tickets for the July 8 release of Thor: Love and Thunder are out now.

This summer, experience Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder ❤️⚡️ Only in theaters July 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBRjcqo pic.twitter.com/PG5X04LjOS — Thor (@thorofficial) June 21, 2022

