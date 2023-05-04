Get streaming! These are the best TV shows and movies on Hulu

While your focus may be on giant streamers like Netflix and HBO Max as summer shows and movies start to trickle in, you shouldn’t forget the amount of great content on Hulu. This streamer has collected an underrated amount of classic programming and ingenious new series and films to entertain and engage viewers from home or on the go. We’re here to help you figure out what you should be watching on Hulu with these movies and shows arriving on the service in May of 2023.
Reboots seem to be all the rage in entertainment now, and sometimes that isn’t a bad thing. White Men Can’t Jump is one of the classic sports movies of the 1990s, and Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls are ready to recreate the famous street hoopers played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. We’re hoping these actors are able to honor the legacy of the original duo while also adding their own creativity to the roles. Basketball is also perfectly in-season right now with the NBA Playoffs! The movie is set to premiere on May 19, 2023.
World War II and the Holocaust are always infinitely interesting to explore and research do to their tragic nature and the impact both events had on the world throughout the 20th century. A Small Light will give more backstory to Miep Geis, the brave woman who housed Anne Frank’s family throughout the Nazi takeover of Europe. Bel Powley will play Geis and Billie Boullet will play Anne Frank. The series premiered on May 1, 2023.
No list of must-see TV or film would be complete without a documentary. Hulu’s biggest addition in this category during May is The Secrets of Hillsong. The documentary series will cover the corruption and immorality within the megachurch of Hillsong, a church originally from Australia but also with a large location in Manhattan. The series will premiere on May 19, 2023.
Sons of Anarchy was one of the classic antihero dramas of the 2000s, and now Mayans M.C. has served as a solid spinoff for those who just can’t get enough of the motorcyclists from Kurt Sutter’s universe. This is the final season of Mayans M.C., — therefore, expect much of the same explosive climactic moments that happened in the parent show’s final season. The fifth season is set to premiere on May 24, 2023.
