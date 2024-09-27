 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Meryl Streep will star in an adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s ‘The Corrections’

The novel has been unsuccessfully adapted several times before.

By
Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk
Warner Bros.

Hollywood has been trying to adapt Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections since the book was first published more than 20 years ago. Now, CBS Studios is giving it a shot, and with some big star-power attached. According to reporting in Indiewire, Meryl Streep will star in an adaptation of the 2001 novel, which Franzen himself is adapting for television. The show does not yet have a network or streamer attached, but with Streep in a central role, it likely will soon.

The Corrections tells the story of three generations of a dysfunctional family from the middle of the century up through one final Christmas that they are all trying to spend together. The novel’s depiction of the strife and conflict at the heart of the family has earned it plenty of praise in the years since it was released, and Hollywood has been working to adapt it ever since.

Recommended Videos

The first attempt was a feature film that never got off the ground, and Marriage Story director also tried to adapt the novel for HBO with a cast that would have included Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Dianne Wiest, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans, and Greta Gerwig, among others. Baumbach got as far as actually filming part of a pilot, but that pilot was rejected, so the show never got off the ground.

Related

Baumbach’s cast was certainly impressive, but he didn’t have any names as big as Streep. Given that star power and the fact that the author himself is adapting, it seems possible that this adaptation will actually get off the ground.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has found its Toph
The character is a huge part of the original animated series.
The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of  Avatar: The Last Airbender was met with a mixed response from critics and fans, but many are optimistic about the potential of season 2. One of the chief reasons for the anticipation around the second season is the introduction of Toph, a fan favorite character who also serves as Aang's earth-bending teacher.

Now, Netflix has announced which young actor will be taking on the role: Miya Cech. Cech, who is 17, is likely best known for playing a younger version of Ali Wong's character in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. She also had a supporting role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and played a young version of Wong again in the series Beef.

Read more
‘Industry’ will be back for a fourth season
The series is one of the most acclaimed shows on TV.
Myha'la in 'Industry'

HBO's Industry is not yet the kind of juggernaut that some of the network's biggest shows have been, but HBO clearly believes in it. The show recently premiered its third season, moving from Max over to HBO proper, and now, it's been renewed for a fourth.

“For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

Read more
A docuseries about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in in the works
The mogul could face a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.
Sean Combs at the Cannes Film Festival.

It may not be all that surprising given the number of real stories that are turned into content, but Variety is reporting that a docuseries is in the works about Sean "Diddy" Combs from Investigation Discovery and Maxine Productions. The news follows Combs's arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The project, which is currently untitled, will focus on “allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul. As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity," according to a press release.

Read more