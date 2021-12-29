TEXT GOES Show creators want you to know that The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is not a spoof of the Amy Adams psychological thriller, The Woman in the Window, Netflix series.

“I don’t think we are making fun of any of these books, or the movie version of these books,” co-creator and showrunner Rachel Ramras told EW.com. “We are having fun with the genre, as opposed to making fun of the genre.”

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window stars a wine-slurping Kristen Bell as heartbroken and depressed Anna. The series description describes Anna sitting with her endless glasses of wine, listless and staring out the window as life passes by without her. When a handsome widower and his daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses the new hottie commit a gruesome murder. Or did she?

The just-released preview offers a range of emotions, from chuckling entertainment to the squirming “I hope I’m not laughing at a crazy person or worse, a murder.” Dark comedy is a tight rope to walk, but when pulled off, the narrative can be much more satisfying than the standard thriller. It sounds like Bell was excited to try and pull off the challenging trick from the get-go.

“It was like nothing I’d ever heard before, and it made me laugh,” Bell (who is also an executive producer) told EW. “It was so outside the box and absurd that I knew I had to be involved.”

Bell, as Anna, will try to and make sense of a dissonant mess over eight series episodes. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window pits Tom Riley as the neighbor, Samsara Yett as his daughter as well as Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton, Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar costarring opposite Bell.

Echoing thrillers from Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window to 2018’s black comedy thriller, The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, the preview contains plenty of intrigue. A Hitchcockian music box soundtrack sets a creepy mood as Anna puts back the pills that she’s not supposed to consume with alcohol just as fast as she chugs her bottles of wine. If anything we can be reassured that Bell did her homework before playing the woman who dreams of murder while dropping endless casserole dishes.

“Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon,” Bell Instagrammed, teasing the series while surrounded by piles of thriller novels in October 2020.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28 on Netflix.

