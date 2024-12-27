 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Keanu Reeves has weighed in on the potential for another ‘John Wick’ movie

The franchise has become a massive success after launching quietly in 2014

By
A still of Keanu Reeves in "John Wick"
Lionsgate Publicity

After bursting into theaters in 2014 and gradually becoming a blockbuster franchise, the John Wick franchise is now expanding outside of its central character. This comes after John Wick: Chapter 4 gave the character a rather fitting ending, and as we eagerly anticipate the release of Ballerina: From the World of John Wick, which stars Ana de Armas.

As for whether we might see another proper John Wick movie at some point, star Keanu Reeves has been relatively reticent. In an interview with CBS News, Reeves said that he might have aged out of the kind of physical work the role demands. “You can never say never,” Reeves said. “My knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.

Recommended Videos

The fourth movie ends with John Wick apparently dying after being shot during a climactic duel, and many see that as a fitting way for the character’s winding story to conclude. Because the ending leaves room for another installment, though, there are some who are eager for more.

Related

Reeves has commented on the future of one of his signature characters before, saying that a fifth movie would have to feel really right for him to sign on.

“I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without [director] Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace,” Reeves said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The door is definitely not closed, but for now, it seems like another installment is unlikely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Paul Mescal will likely play another famous Paul in a Beatles biopic
Mescal is attached to the project, but he hasn't officially signed on just yet.
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.

After months of rumors that Paul Mescal would play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes's quadrilogy of films about The Beatles, it looks like the news is confirmed. Director Ridley Scott, who just worked with Mescal on Gladiator II, told Christopher Nolan during a conversation at the DGA about what his most recent leading man is set to do next.  “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next," Scott said.

Variety then found sources who confirmed that, while Mescal is not officially signed on to the project yet, he is attached to it. And, while we don't know which Beatle he's slated to play, he is widely expected to be taking on the role of Paul McCartney in Mendes's films. The director is planning to make four films, each one focused on a different Beatle, but each of the four core members of the band would likely be featured in every film. In addition to Mescal as McCartnery, rumors suggest that Harris Dickinson would play John Lennon, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, and Charlie Rowe will play George Harrison.

Read more
From comedy to horror: The best Christmas movies on Max
These classics on Max are perfect for the season
DVD box art of Christmas movies

Christmas season is upon us yet again, and what better way to celebrate the season than by watching some classic holiday films? Everyone has their favorite movie they watched growing up, but it can be difficult to track down a flick because of all the streaming services available to subscribers.

If Max is your preferred streamer, we have all of the best Christmas movies on the HBO and Warner Bros.-dominated service. From newer hits from the 2000s to family comedies from the late 1980s, here are the five best Christmas movies to stream this year on Max.

Read more
The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo
The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes
first trailer 28 years later aaron taylor johnson in

It's been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie's cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we've got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the "rage virus."

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, the movie's official synopsis says: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Read more