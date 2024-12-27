Keanu Reeves has weighed in on the potential for another ‘John Wick’ movie

After bursting into theaters in 2014 and gradually becoming a blockbuster franchise, the John Wick franchise is now expanding outside of its central character. This comes after John Wick: Chapter 4 gave the character a rather fitting ending, and as we eagerly anticipate the release of Ballerina: From the World of John Wick, which stars Ana de Armas.

As for whether we might see another proper John Wick movie at some point, star Keanu Reeves has been relatively reticent. In an interview with CBS News, Reeves said that he might have aged out of the kind of physical work the role demands. “You can never say never,” Reeves said. “My knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.”

The fourth movie ends with John Wick apparently dying after being shot during a climactic duel, and many see that as a fitting way for the character’s winding story to conclude. Because the ending leaves room for another installment, though, there are some who are eager for more.

Reeves has commented on the future of one of his signature characters before, saying that a fifth movie would have to feel really right for him to sign on.

“I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without [director] Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace,” Reeves said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The door is definitely not closed, but for now, it seems like another installment is unlikely.