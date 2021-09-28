Kanye West’s New $57 Million Concrete Oceanside Bachelor Pad

Post a whirlwind year that saw the release of Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda, this summer and a pending divorce from Kim Kardashian West, it seems the rap star and fashion icon is ready to leave the ‘burbs to rejoin the celebrity elite on the Southern California beach.

First broken by Dirt.com, West has agreed to purchase a $57.3 million seaside residence designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Malibu manse spans 3,665 square feet across three floors. Sitting snugly between two other properties on the exclusive shoreline, the home’s construction apparently required 1,200 tons of poured concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement and 12 60-foot-deep pylons to create a solid foundation on the sandy lot.

Dirt divulged that Ye purchased the place in an off-market deal from its previous owner, financier Richard Sachs, who commissioned the house’s renovation. West described his first visit to Naoshima, the Japanese, Ando-designed “art island,” as “life-changing.” The renowned architect was also behind the He Art Museum in China, the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, and the Asian Museum of Modern Art in Taiwan. Now ‘Ye gets to call one of the few Ando American sculptures home.

Related Guides How to Buy a House

Best 2000s albums

Best 2021 albums

Things to Do in Santa Barbara

Sitting right up against the edge of a public road and right next to neighboring houses, there’s little to no yard space to speak of. Still, West’s new bachelor pad contains guest bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and a top-floor suite that offers crashing views of cresting Pacific waves below.

$57 million may seem like a lot to the plebeian 99 percent, but it’s only a small part of West’s $1.8 billion fortune (according to Forbes). With Donda’s album sales continuing to swell and the Yeezy apparel brand still regnant, his burgeoning finances seem like they’re in fine shape for the near term and beyond. And seeing as the concrete structure was originally listed at $75 million last year, it appears that Ye scored a deal.

The Tim Burton-like setting seems like a natural successor to the minimalist Calabasas mansion that West shared with Kardashian (which he once described as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”), only about a 30-minute drive away from his new digs.

With the stark space to himself for mental health, West can now focus on getting tips from local surfers on how to reconnect and ride life’s waves.

Read More: Kanye West’s Custom LEGO ‘Donda’ House

Editors' Recommendations