Kanye West‘s Aug. 29 album release Donda, an ode to his mother, educator Dr. Donda West, earned 100 million global Spotify streams the day it dropped, the second biggest Spotify debut behind Drake‘s Scorpion, with 132 million streams in 2018. Now, in addition to the new tunes, ‘Ye’s childhood home is available for sale for any and all fans — on premium paper in LEGO form.

Forged by Canadian graphic designer Patrikas Samulevicius and completed the day of the record’s drop, the gray-blue residence comes complete with cross atop the structure and a LEGO-fied West figurine on the front porch.

Samulevicius outfitted the toy house with real LEGO pieces with a total of 877 blocks. On Twitter, the designer estimated that the price to put together this pastel-colored model (complete with windows and additional custom parts) was roughly $500 — and a lot of sweat.

“Last night i was contemplating scrapping the lego set… glad i didn’t,” Samulevicius tweeted.

Related Guides Best LEGO Sets for Adults

Best LEGO Deals for August

Best Streetwear Brands

West himself provided a representation of where he grew up with Aug. 26’s Donda Chicago listening party. The third such event after predecessors in Atlanta in late July and early August, a remake of West’s childhood home sat at the center of Soldier Field for the performance (which saw all 27 tracks from his tenth studio played for an enthusiastic crowd). ‘Ye only had the recreation erected after the city of Chicago denied his application to have his actual former residence moved into the stadium.

In a statement, a representative for the Chicago Department of Buildings noted that the request was denied as moving a home within the city is a “very technical” endeavor requiring multiple permits.

As to the toy house, LEGO video games helped to build and to sharpen the Donda house creator’s building skills.

“The lego Indiana jones 2 level creator trained me for this when i was 10,” Samulevicius tweeted.

Not yet on LEGO IDEAS, where enough votes could take the architect’s rendering to reality, the builder currently has this up for sale as a gallery-quality giclée art print on 100% cotton rag archival paper, printed with archival inks. An 8×8-inch print sells for $20 and a 12×12 goes for $25 on INPRNT.

Read More: Music for the Dog Days of Summer

Editors' Recommendations