 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Kaitlyn Dever needed extra security on ‘The Last of Us’ set — here’s why

Abby is one of the most hated characters in video game history.

By
Kaitlyn Dever at the Ticket to Paradise world premiere.
Shutterstock

There’s fan backlash, and then there’s what happened around the release of The Last of Us: Part 2. The game was characterized by severe hate from fans, specifically around the character of Abby, a muscular, capable woman who was seen as too masculine by some fans, who also wrongly assumed that she was a trans character based on leaks.

Now, Kaitlyn Dever is attempting to translate that character to live-action for season 2 of The Last of Us TV show, and the backlash has apparently translated right alongside her. According to Dever’s co-star on the second season Isabella Merced, Dever required extra security on set to protect her from a particularly aggravated group of fans.

Recommended Videos

“There’s so many strange people in this world because there are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” Merced explained during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

Merced added that she was confused by the hatred in part because Neil Druckmann, the creator of the games, was also working on the TV show. “What confuses me is the showrunner and creator of the video game, they work together to make this, so if you like what the guy made and he’s making more of it, why are you mad?” Merced said. “I’m too opinionated to be on Twitter. I see this stuff on Twitter, and it makes me want to go Cardi B on them.”

Abby is one of the more controversial video game characters in history, and it seems like that hatred may not go anywhere in the new season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
We now know how season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power’ will open
What to expect from Rings of Power season 2
Morfydd Clark in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

 

After two years off the air, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to return to Amazon Prime Video at the end of August. Ahead of its return, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne sat down with Total Film to talk through the new season and what it has in store. The interview also includes a new image of Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel on her horse at night, but many were drawn to what the showrunners said about how the new season will start.

Read more
Stranger Things is bringing on some new cast members for its final season
The details on new additions to the Stranger Things cast
The cast of Stranger Things.

The final season of Stranger Things will be upon us before we know it. The cast and crew just offered fans a major update to celebrate the news that they are halfway through principal photography on the season. While the featurette included plenty of behind the scenes tidbits about one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as moments with the cast members we know and love, the studio also announced who would be joining the cast for this upcoming season.

Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux are all set to join the cast. Their precise roles have yet to be revealed, but Nell and Jake are both younger actors, whereas Alex is an adult actor. The show has steadily added new characters to its ensemble throughout its run, including Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Maya Hawke.

Read more
These binge-worthy shows are perfect for a lazy weekend
The best binge worthy shows of all time
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad.

For most of TV's history, binge-watching wasn't really a thing. You watched one episode of your favorite show every week, and if you really loved it, you eagerly awaited the next one. With the advent first of home video, though, and then of streaming, and of Netflix in particular, binging became the default way many viewers consume TV.

While binging a show is great for many, not all shows are meant to be consumed that way. Sometimes, you want to let an episode breathe so that you can fully understand it before moving on to the next. For the shows on this list, though, binging is the way to go. These are the 10 most binge-worthy shows of all time.

Read more