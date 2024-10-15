 Skip to main content
Hulu is adding a NFL drama from a hugely successful showrunner

The series comes from 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman.

Given the NFL’s immense popularity with American audiences, it only makes sense that Hollywood has long had hopes to mine the league for stories. While there have been some attempts to do just that, not all of them have been as successful as you might think. Now, Variety is reporting that Hulu is teaming up with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman on a series set within the NFL.

The exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but we know that the story is set within the NFL and that it features a generational family element, which is a common thread through many of Fogelman’s series.

Fogelman is already working on another series with Hulu called Paradise which will star Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, and doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Although he’s best known for creating This Is Us, Fogelman also served as one of the co-creators of the Fox drama series Pitch, which told the story of the first woman to join the MLB. This Is Us remains his crowning achievement, though, having wracked up dozens of Emmy nominations, plenty of critical acclaim, as well as exceptional ratings.

While we don’t know much about his football drama yet, we do know that football fans are extra critical of shows that don’t get the details of the game right. American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is a prime example. The series tells the true story of Aaron Hernandez, but has been clowned on in part because of its unrealistic depictions of the sport itself.

