Keep hearing about how wonderful Hamilton is and a little frustrated you’ve never had a chance to see it? Don’t worry! Right now, you can still watch it courtesy of Disney+ with the smash hit Broadway musical still streaming on the popular service. Sign up for Disney+ today and you can see what all the fuss is about within seconds. Even better, there are thousands of other great reasons why Disney+ is, arguably, the best streaming service out there right now.

If the Hamilton hype train has somehow passed you by, let us enlighten you. It’s a musical that tells the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton. That might not sound instantly gripping but it’s an amazing tale. Besides having a surprising number of twists and turns, it’s all told through the medium of hip hop, R&B, and rap, with more than a hint of traditional-style show tunes too. It’s a true tour de force and it’ll make you laugh, cry, and generally feel far more excited about history than anyone ever has before.

The Broadway musical has spawned numerous other productions around the U.S. and the world, but tickets continue to be incredibly hard to come by. That effort has turned even harder due to many musicals being shut down for the past year. So, what’s the best way to see what all the fuss is about? Disney+! Right now, you can sign up to Disney+ and enjoy watching Hamilton amongst many other great shows and films.

There’s no Disney+ free trial but Disney+ only costs $8 per month and you get a fantastic wealth of choice from it. That includes access to all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Whether you want to watch your favorite Disney movies from years gone by or catch up on the latest hits such as Soul or Frozen 2, they’re all available here. Alongside that, you can switch over to watching all the Star Wars movies along with spin-offs such as The Mandalorian, plus you can check out the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There’s no shortage of options on Disney+ right now, but for now, how about you check out Hamilton? You won’t be disappointed. Even those who aren’t keen on musicals end up adoring every second.

