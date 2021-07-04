Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2021: Best Home and Garden Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re shopping for 4th of July deals on home and garden products, The Home Depot is your first stop. From lawn trimmers, to barbecue grill deals, chain saws to ice maker, The Home Depot has attractive 4th of July sales on a wide variety of tools and appliances to make you life more pleasant and to help you work around your home and yard. Featuring brand names like Ryobi, Weber, and Dyson deals, The Home Depot’s 4th of July home and garden deals are an excellent way to save on essential tools and lifestyle appliances. The following deals are some of the best Home Depot 4th of July sales.

Shop the Sale

NewAir Countertop Ice Maker — $140, was $160



More ice is always a good idea during holiday gatherings, especially during summer. NewAir’s countertop ice maker cranks out up to 28 pounds of ice each day. Choose from three convenience ice cube sizes to cool your favorite liquid refreshments.

Buy Now

Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer — $179, was $199



Done mowing the lawn? Good, now neaten it up with this Ryobi battery-operated string trimmer for an even, professional look. Adjustable cutting widths, two trigger speeds, easy string reload, and a powerful 40V lithium-ion battery make fast work of your lawn and yard maintenance.

Buy Now

Ryobi 40V Cordless Whisper Series Blower — $179, was $199



Keep your yard clear of clippings and leaves with Ryobi’s 40V cordless blower. Speeds up to 125 miles per hour make short work of cleaning your yard, driveway, and even your garage floor.

Buy Now

Ryobi 40V Cordless Chainsaw and Charger — $179, was $199



Looking for a light weight, easy starting utility chainsaw? This 40V Ryobi cordless 14-inch chainsaw is just what you need for trimming and cutting. A variable speed trigger and easy chain adjustments help you focus on getting the work done rather than messing with finicky gas-powered models.

Buy Now

NexGrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $198, was $249



The NexGrill’s five burners get up to temperature fast and give you precise temperature control for consistent, even cooking when you need it and variations when recipes call for it. This spacious, easy-to-clean grill includes a convenient side burner and a front-mounted condiment tray.

Buy Now

Nest Learning Thermostat — $199, was $249



The standard against which other smart thermostats are measured, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat takes the guesswork out of settings and configurations. Just set the temperature manually as you normally would for a few days an the Google Nest learns and configures itself to match your temperature and time settings automatically. Control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and save on your energy bills while you stay comfortable without checking the thermometer every hour.

Buy Now

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit — $199, was $299



If one Ryobi 18V power tool is a very good thing, imagine what you can accomplish with this combo set of six cordless Ryobi tools. Tools include a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool, and a work light. Two batteries, a charger, and a convenient carry bag.

Buy Now

Ryobi 40V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower — $249, was $299



Forget about keeping gasoline on hand or pulling long extension cords around your yard. This Ryobi 20-inch push lawn mover with easy one-touch height adjustments lets you choose between mulching or bagging your grass clippings. LED headlights enable nighttime mowing when the temperature is lower.

Buy Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner — $500, was $599



When you need extra vacuum power to clean your carpets and floors, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 wired upright vacuum cleaner has all the power you need to keep your floors neat and clean even with kids and pets that seem to do their best to track in dirt and debris. The ball design makes navigating around your rooms easy and a self-adjusting head responds to various floor surfaces.

Buy Now

Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $779, was $829



Weber’s Genesis II propane cooking system give you precise control of the cooking temperature and the heavy-duty materials retain heat to save fuel and cook your food consistently on the full surface. The Genesis II burners are guaranteed to light up every time you use the grill.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations