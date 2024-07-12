 Skip to main content
Hijack season 2: Everything we know so far

We're excited about the second season, so here are a few details

By
Idris Elba in Hijack
Apple TV+

In 2023, Hijack was one of the best shows on Apple TV+ and also one of the most popular. Co-creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith originally conceived their thriller as a standalone miniseries. However, the response from Apple TV+ subscribers led to a renewal in January 2024.

Idris Elba led the cast as Sam Nelson, a corporate business negotiator who finds himself in the middle of a hijacking on a flight from Dubai to London. Elba was also surrounded by a terrific cast that included Archie Panjabi, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Ben Miles, and Hattie Morahan. More importantly, Hijack didn’t leave viewers hanging with a cliffhanger, and it completed its story.

Since Hijack season 1 didn’t leave any loose ends for season 2, the big question now is what’s next for the show? We can’t answer every question about the series’ future, but we can share everything we know so far about Hijack season 2.

Who’s returning for Hijack season 2?

Idris Elba in Hijack
Apple TV+

As the star and executive producer of the series, Elba was the first actor to be confirmed to return for Hijack season 2. At the moment, he’s also the only cast member from season 1 who’s officially coming back. It would make sense if Adams reprises her role as Sam’s estranged wife, Marsha Smith-Nelson, but there’s been no word about that yet.

Most of the characters that Sam encountered in Hijack season 1 were tied directly to the events of the story. It might be stretching credulity to invent reasons to bring back more than one or two for the next chapter in Sam’s life.

Who’s joining the cast of Hijack season 2?

Toby Jones in Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office.
ITV

So far, there are three major additions to the cast of Hijack season 2. The most prominent among them is veteran actor Toby Jones. Some of Jones’ previous projects include Sherlock, Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Doctor Who. He also played Arnim Zola in the first two Captain America movies before reprising his role in the What If…? animated series.

Lisa Vicari has also joined the cast as a series regular. Vicari is a German actress whose previous films and TV roles have primarily been made for her native country. However, she did have a leading role in Netflix’s Dark, which ran for three seasons.

Like Vicari, Christiane Paul is also a German actress with a number of credits that are not widely known outside of Germany. But Paul is known to American viewers for her starring role in CBS’ FBI: International, a spinoff series that ran for two seasons.

Apple TV+ has yet to disclose who Jones, Vicari, and Paul will play in the second season of Hijack. However, since two of the three performers are of German descent, it suggests that detail may be important to their characters.

What’s happening in Hijack season 2?

Idris Elba in Hijack
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is playing its cards close to its vest for Hijack season 2. The new season began filming in June 2024, but no details have been leaked yet. Elba hasn’t been any more forthcoming than the streamer, but he did offer fans a reason to be excited about the show’s return.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one,” said Elba. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

Hijack season 2 will likely premiere on Apple TV+ in 2025.

