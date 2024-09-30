 Skip to main content
Tommy Shelby is back in our first look at the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

The movie will likely hit Netflix at some point in 2025.

Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders.'
Netflix

Production on the Peaky Blinders movie has started, and Netflix confirmed the news with a new look at Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. Murphy and Stephen Knight also posed for a photo together on set.

The movie is coming more than a decade after the series first premiered in 2013 and will be directed by Tom Harper, who also directed several episodes of the series. The show’s final season aired in 2022, but it was revealed in June that a movie was in the works.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said at the time of returning to one of his most famous characters.

By order of the Peaky Blinders… Tommy Shelby is back.

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film. pic.twitter.com/qWsQuntzCe

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2024

Knight wrote the film and is also producing it along with Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley.

The rest of cast for the upcoming film has not yet been announced, although news broke that Barry Keoghan has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. We also don’t know much about what the movie will be about, but fans are sure to be excited about being able to return to the world of one of Netflix’s successful series.

Since he last played Shelby, Murphy won an Oscar for playing the titular role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Given how much money that movie made, it’s clear that Murphy is an even higher profile actor than he was when the show first debuted. As for what it’s about, who’s in it, or when it will premiere, fans will just have to wait and see.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
