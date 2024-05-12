 Skip to main content
Everything we know about the Peaky Blinders movie

Peaky Blinders Hats
(From left) Joe Cole, Cillian Murphy, and Paul Anderson in “Peaky Blinders.” Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Now that Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is also an Oscar winner, it’s safe to say that the show’s profile has never been higher. The show’s run ended in 2022 after six seasons, telling the story of a crime family that emerges after World War I in Birmingham, England, and it’s one of the best shows on Netflix. Murphy starred as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the family, and was joined by an ensemble cast that included Paul Anderson,  Helen McCrory, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others.

Although the show itself may be over, creator Steven Knight has been saying since 2021 that a movie was in “development.” He explained to Variety, “It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.” Now, it seems that the movie might be imminent, as Knight has announced that shooting will begin in the fall. Given that exciting update, here’s what we know about the project.

What is the plot of the Peaky Blinders movie?

Peaky Blinders wearing the newsboy hat
Netflix

Knight hasn’t offered many specifics about the movie, but in 2022, he made it clear that a script was very much in development. “Yes, I’m writing it right now. I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it … I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham,” he said at the time.

Knight has also explained that the younger generation that was introduced in season six of the show would have an important role in the story of the film.“In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film, ” Knight said during an interview with Esquire. “I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Knight has also said that the film is set during World War II, and that fans should “expect the unexpected.”

Who is in the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie?

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders
Cillian Murphy’s Biggest TV Role jhon ahmad / Flickr

While we don’t know who the full cast for the movie will be, Knight has confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be returning as Tommy Shelby. In 2023, Murphy said that he would do it if the story was right.

“If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it. But it has to be right,” he told Rolling Stone in May 2023. “Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

When is the release date for the Peaky Blinders movie?

No release date has been announced, but given that it’s not shooting until the fall of 2024, it likely won’t be released on Netflix until sometime in 2025.

