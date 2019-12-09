15 Green Gift Ideas for an Environmentally Friendly Holiday

Whether you have an environmentally conscious friend or you’re trying to inspire others to join you on your quest to save the planet, you can gift green for the holidays — the internet is littered with a multitude of products to choose from. A lot of these products can be misleading, though. We’ve hand-selected products ranging from under $10 to a few hundred dollars that have a real impact on the environment so you can truly feel good about what you are giving. Check out our green gift guide below for a little holiday inspiration.

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls

Time to toss out those dryer sheets and instead toss in a wool dryer ball. These Smart Sheep Dryer Balls are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool, are all-natural, and contain absolutely no synthetic fibers or chemicals. They also last for years and are gentler on your clothing than plastic dryer balls. In addition, they also save your dryer from residues left from chemical-based fabric softeners.

Cora Ball

We all have clothing made of microfibers. We were once told the synthetic fabric was superior so we all bought it. However, without fully knowing it, we were all contributing to polluting the ocean each time we washed those microfibers in the washing machine. The single biggest pollution problem facing the ocean is microfiber. Each time you wash these fabrics, you are contributing to the trillions of pieces of tiny fibers that are polluting the ocean. Those tiny particles of plastic are being ingested by ocean animals and in turn, when humans consume those animals, they are also consuming that plastic. The Cora Ball is a new kind of laundry ball, inspired by the way coral filters the ocean. The Cora Ball collects microfibers from our wash and turns them into fuzz we can see and dispose of in the right way. Just toss the ball in the washer and make a big impact.

EcoBags Produce Bags

Next time you are wandering the produce aisle at your local grocery store and see those single-use, thin plastic produce bags, just know that you don’t have to use them. Many stores across the country are actually eliminating these wasteful plastic bags from their aisles because they have realized the danger they cause to the environment. EcoBags are made from reusable, organic cotton and come with a drawstring to keep everything from falling out. Once you start using these produce bags, you will realize how easy it is to forget about those harmful plastic bags.

4ocean Bracelet

You may have seen these commercials online or on your television. 4ocean is an ocean enthusiast’s new best friend. Each bracelet is made from recyclable material found in the ocean and serves as a reminder to limit your use of single-use plastics and to expand your commitment to a plastic-free ocean. The great part about this affordable gift is that for every bracelet purchased, the company funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. The bracelets come in various designs and colors.

Youth to the People Discovery Kit

For your vegan-friendly friends who are looking to discover new skin-care products. the Discovery Kit comes with a set of four clean, vegan, superfood-powered bestsellers, including the award-winning full-size Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mast. All the packaging is also recyclable and reusable. The discovery kit is a great introduction to the brand and makes a nice introductory gift.

Ego Power Plus Power Tools

When it comes to gas-powered chainsaws, lawnmowers, and blowers, upkeep and repair are always part of the equation, not to mention these devices are toxic for our environment. Ego Power Plus power tools ditch the gas and instead are powered with their industry-leading ARC Lithium battery technology. All their batteries are interchangeable between their different products and you can rest assured that these tools will deliver superior performance, longer run times, and a much quieter and cleaner experience.

Young Living Thieves Household Cleaner

We all have those clean-freak friends who are constantly spraying and wiping down the counters. Put down the dangerous chemicals and instead try this all-natural household cleaner made with the brand’s Thieves essential oil blend. The concentrated cleaner is made with a plant-based formula that is great to use around everyone in your household, including your pets. Bonus: Your house will smell incredible.

Berkey Filters

We have all heard of or tried at-home water filtration systems that are supposed to be making our drinking water safe. Berkey Filters are the next level when it comes to water filters because it’s actually a water purifier that removes bacteria and viruses that conventional filters cannot. The chemical-free filters come in different sizes ranging from 1.5 gallons to 6 gallons.

Raws Reed Straws

Plastic straws these days are frowned upon, for good reason. If you want to fully ditch plastic straws but aren’t committed to cleaning reusable metal straws and can’t afford bamboo straws, consider sustainable, organic, plastic-free, reusable, chemical-free and heat-proof reed straws.

Stasher Bags

It’s time to stop buying plastic sandwich bags and spending money on replacement Tupperware. Stasher bags are made from functional platinum silicone that are not only easier for the user but also easier on the planet. The non-toxic bags come with a patented Pinch-Loc seal which will bring your endless search for lids to an end. Use them in the microwave, oven, refrigerator, and even dishwasher.

Vegan Cookbook

For those contemplating a vegan lifestyle but who are afraid their new diet might break the bank. Frugal Vegan: Affordable, Easy & Delicious Vegan Cooking includes 99 affordable and delicious plant-based recipes. The book will help readers understand that they don’t always need to hunt for pricey produce or special ingredients to make affordable, delicious vegan meals at home. Changing your diet to a healthier one can be expensive, but this book shows you how it doesn’t always have to be.

Bee’s Wrap

This natural alternative to plastic wrap for food storage is quickly becoming a must-have in every kitchen. Instead of using plastic wrap to preserve your food, Bee’s Wrap can take care of your kitchen preservation needs without hurting the environment. Made from organic cotton, beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin, this natural alternative is also washable, reusable, and even compostable.

Tact & Stone

The fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. This sustainable clothing company works with the world’s leading textile manufacturers, suppliers, and factories to provide high quality, best fitting, most sustainable garments available for men. From your basic T-shirt to fitted dress shirts to shorts and pants, all with great style that will not only make you look but also feel good about your purchase.

Sugru

What looks and feels like kids play-dough, this moldable glue is easily rolled in your hands and between your fingers and can be used to repair virtually all of your everyday household goods, things around the house, and even your shoes. Once you take Sugru out of the package and mold it/shape it where you want it, within 24 hours it will transform into a strong, flexible, and tactile silicone rubber overnight. Since the product is waterproof, it can be used in wet bathrooms and outdoor areas that are exposed to direct heat. Once you realize what this product can do, it will be easy to save things at home from being tossed out, and instead, it will encourage you to repair and re-purpose.

MightyNest MightFix Subscription Box

Not sure exactly what to gift someone? Try a gift subscription box of green products. Subscriptions come in either three-, six- or 12-month options. Start by selecting the first product to be sent from a few options and then let MightyNest do the rest. All the unique products encourage a healthier, greener lifestyle. In addition, the company also sells gift cards for those friends who might appreciate selecting their own gifts out on their own. Regardless of which way you decide to proceed, MightNest is a great starting point as the website has an abundance of green gift options.

