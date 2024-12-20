Is ‘Dune: Prophecy’ going to return for a second season?

The sci-fi nerds just keep winning. Following the success of the Dune movies, Collider is reporting that Dune: Prophecy will be back for a second season. The show, which is set thousands of years before the events of the movies and the novel, has been a success, raking in 15 million viewers globally for its debut episode.

The news comes ahead of the show’s season finale, but it’s unclear who will be involved with a potential second season, and whether the show will be returning with the same cast and characters.

Recommended Videos

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic ‘Dune’ franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life,” Legendary’s President of Television Jason Clodfelter said in an official statement.

We don’t yet know when the show will return for its second season, but it seems like many Dune fans have been happy to dive deeper into the mysteries of this universe. Even though the series is a prequel, it’s managed to layer in twists that have surprised fans and kept them on their toes. Alison Schapker, the showrunner, will remain at the helm for the show’s second season.

In its first, the series follows a pair of women who are responsible for the formation of the Bene Gesserit, the ancient order of women who shape the course of history in the Dune universe.