  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There Isn’t a Disney+ Free Trial, But This Is the Next Best Thing

Noah McGraw
By

We love sharing free stuff with you. Unfortunately, Disney took its usual Disney+ free trial off the table this week. An interesting strategy so close to Black Friday, to be sure. Thankfully they have an offer that’s almost as good. Right now you can get one month of Disney+ for only $2. Again, it’s not free, but it’s the next best thing. This offer is part of “Disney+ Day,” a massive event on Friday, November 12, that will feature lots of new movies available for streaming, some entirely new original movies and shorts, and the launch of Disney+ in new countries. This offer is available to anyone not currently subscribed, meaning new customers and people who have previously canceled their subscriptions can grab a month of Disney+ for only $2.

If you grab this Disney+ promotion, you’ll be just in time for the new movies and shows. For Disney+ Day, Disney announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will come to streaming. The Marvel movie premiered in theaters at the beginning of September. Jungle Cruise, the adventure film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also become available to stream for all subscribers. Disney also announced half-dozen new short films and series, including a Frozen spinoff and a Simpsons special. There’s even going to be a new Home Alone movie!

Of course, you’ll get access to all of the usual streaming options as well, including some of the best movies and best TV series for binge-watching. You’ll have access to every season of The Simpsons, everything ever released with a Star Wars logo (besides the holiday special), the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more!

If the newly announced movies and series have piqued your interest, or you’ve just been holding out on getting that subscription until the right deal came along, this is your chance. Sure, it’s not a free trial, but it’s the next best thing. You can get your first month of Disney+ for only $2. This applies to anyone who isn’t currently subscribed to Disney+. So even if you’ve had a subscription in the past but canceled, you can jump back on the wagon for only $2.

Editors' Recommendations

Vivant Wine Club Review

Vivant Burgundy cellar caves image.

Here’s How the RadCity 5 Plus Will Turn Your Tough Bike Trip into a Joy Ride

Riders on RadCity 5 Plus e-bike in a city street.

How Does Melatonin Work?

A man sleeping peacefully in his bed getting a good night's sleep.

The Best Hot Chocolate Cocktail Recipes

Red Wine Hot Chocolate in mug.

The 20 Best Netflix Movies To Stream Right Now

best netflix movies titanic

Are Meal Kit Delivery Services Worth It?

Components of a meal delivery kit.

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to Buy Today

bella air fryer prime day deal 2020

Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

best thanksgiving side dishes

You Won’t Believe How Cheap this Keurig Coffee Maker is Today

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer.

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Bake Outside the Box with these Unique Thanksgiving Desserts Recipes

French Apple Cake on table.

The Best Alcohol Delivery Services to Help You Drink at Home

drizly alcohol delivery bag

UFC 268 Live Stream: Watch Usman vs Covington 2 Online

ufc 268 ppv price and how to buy it live stream