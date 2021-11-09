We love sharing free stuff with you. Unfortunately, Disney took its usual Disney+ free trial off the table this week. An interesting strategy so close to Black Friday, to be sure. Thankfully they have an offer that’s almost as good. Right now you can get one month of Disney+ for only $2. Again, it’s not free, but it’s the next best thing. This offer is part of “Disney+ Day,” a massive event on Friday, November 12, that will feature lots of new movies available for streaming, some entirely new original movies and shorts, and the launch of Disney+ in new countries. This offer is available to anyone not currently subscribed, meaning new customers and people who have previously canceled their subscriptions can grab a month of Disney+ for only $2.

If you grab this Disney+ promotion, you’ll be just in time for the new movies and shows. For Disney+ Day, Disney announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will come to streaming. The Marvel movie premiered in theaters at the beginning of September. Jungle Cruise, the adventure film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also become available to stream for all subscribers. Disney also announced half-dozen new short films and series, including a Frozen spinoff and a Simpsons special. There’s even going to be a new Home Alone movie!

Of course, you’ll get access to all of the usual streaming options as well, including some of the best movies and best TV series for binge-watching. You’ll have access to every season of The Simpsons, everything ever released with a Star Wars logo (besides the holiday special), the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more!

If the newly announced movies and series have piqued your interest, or you’ve just been holding out on getting that subscription until the right deal came along, this is your chance. Sure, it’s not a free trial, but it’s the next best thing. You can get your first month of Disney+ for only $2. This applies to anyone who isn’t currently subscribed to Disney+. So even if you’ve had a subscription in the past but canceled, you can jump back on the wagon for only $2.

