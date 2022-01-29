We revisit the age-old tale of a battle between locals and big money coming in to take control. In what might be considered his breakout role, Zach Galifianakis and his cohorts band together to fight off the local mountain’s new ownership while his best friend is swindled into joining management. There is a scene with a hot tub, the tantalizing Victoria Silvstedt, perhaps one of the best monologues of all time, and even some occasional snowboarding. It’s a perfect movie that you don’t need to pay too much attention to, though your ears will perk up at some choice one-liners. Out Cold is everything you need it to be and just might propose some genius idea for you and your friends after a few too many. Read less