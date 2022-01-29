Winter is here, and that means many of us are excited to get out and go skiing. These 8 ski flicks will get you pumped for your next winter adventure. Whether you like pow with full snorkel status, getting sendy in the park or out on the street, or just laying it over, there is a ski film out there that’ll tickle your fancy. Over the years, there have been a few that mixed comedy with the occasional top-to-bottom race. Burn some skis, praise Ullr, and give Chione a kiss, because without them we don’t have ski movies of all time.
Aspen Extreme (1993)
113m
Genre Adventure
Stars Paul Gross, Peter Berg, Finola Hughes
Directed by Patrick Hasburgh
In a little town some call Aspen, the life of a ski instructor is the gold at the end of the rainbow for two young hotshots from Detroit. Dexter Rutecki and T.J. Burke quit their jobs, hop in the car, and descend upon Aspen as tryouts for the elite ski instructor slot begin. Naturally, both are great skiers but T.J. has a bit more of the Playboy appearance and thus lands the job while Dexter is left to the bunny hill and little kids. Off the slopes, Dexter gets into some trouble with the other white powder while T.J. finds himself trapped in the middle of seduction from a cougar and true feelings for the local good girl. Aspen Extreme is undoubtedly one of the best, with great skiing, death, and drugs, and the all too familiar ski resort drama story.
The Art of Flight (2011)
80m
Genre Adventure, Documentary
Stars Travis Rice, Nicolas Muller, Mark Landvik
Directed by Curt Morgan
When you combine arguably the world’s best snowboarder and his friends with Planet Earth-type cinematography then you might find yourself watching The Art of Flight. It’s all about having a good time with the homies, shredding Alaskan spines, and sending it to near outer space heights. Perhaps it’s not the best idea to replicate any of the boarding seen in the film, but from the comfort of your couch, The Art of Flight is undoubtedly one of the best snowboard movies ever made in technique and visual stimulus. You can also check out our guide to skiing vs. snowboarding if you’re questioning your winter sports loyalty.
Out Cold (2001)
89m
Genre Comedy
Stars Jason London, Lee Majors, Zach Galifianakis
Directed by Brendan Malloy, Emmett Malloy
We revisit the age-old tale of a battle between locals and big money coming in to take control. In what might be considered his breakout role, Zach Galifianakis and his cohorts band together to fight off the local mountain’s new ownership while his best friend is swindled into joining management. There is a scene with a hot tub, the tantalizing Victoria Silvstedt, perhaps one of the best monologues of all time, and even some occasional snowboarding. It’s a perfect movie that you don’t need to pay too much attention to, though your ears will perk up at some choice one-liners. Out Cold is everything you need it to be and just might propose some genius idea for you and your friends after a few too many.
McConkey (2013)
100m
Genre Documentary, Adventure
Stars Shane McConkey, Miles Daisher, Mike Douglas
Directed by David Zieff, Rob Bruce, Scott Gaffney, Murray Wais, Steve Winter
A tribute, documentary, and flat-out stellar ski movie, McConkey is the story of a skiing legend. Shane McConkey was a revolutionary known for his exile from Vail Mountain for taking the final run of a college bump competition naked, for skiing lines that others deemed impossible, potentially deserving credit for inventing the powder ski, and for a good friend of his named Saucer Boy that was never far behind with a handle of Jack Daniels. This is a movie that speaks for the culture of skiing and the love and passion of a man who sadly passed too soon, presented by those who loved him most.
All.I.Can. (2011)
116m
Genre Documentary
Stars Callum Pettit, Chris Rubens, Eric Hjorleifson
Directed by Dave Mossop, Eric Crossland
Pillows, steep lines, a whole lot of Canadian “eh,” big airs, and some of the best cinematography is what sets All.I.Can apart from the rest. There is a segment in the film where J.P Auclair has his own street course, flipping over cars, skirting along the sidewalk, and airing stairs just as if it were a Sunday afternoon stroll, that will absolutely raise your stoke level. All.I.Can has a bit of a save the world, recognize what’s going on around you mentality that only adds to the quality of the skiing and the behind-the-lens shots. All.I.Can is a standout and deserves your shout-out.
