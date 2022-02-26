These Are Some of the Best Hotels to Visit in 2022

After a hiatus, travel is back. And, in 2022, restorative hotel stays are once again a reality. But, there’s a lot out there for wanderlusting travelers ready to book a room, from cozy mountain retreats to quaint small-town gems to cosmopolitan hotels pulsing with nightlife. Here are just a few places to consider this year.

The Langham, Illinois

Home to the oldest skyscraper on earth — the Home Insurance Building, built in 1885 — Chicago has a rich history of pioneering architectural marvels. But, even in the Windy City, The Langham Chicago still stands out. Housed in a building designed by pioneering architect Mies van der Rohe, originally built in 1971 as a headquarters for IBM, the location was recognized as a Chicago Landmark, and also features on the National Registrar of Historic Places. And, beyond the artful aesthetic, the hotel’s mix of rooms and suites serve up photogenic vistas of Chicago’s skyline, while treating guests to a range of indulgent amenities, including an onsite spa, spacious indoor pool, and an in-house restaurant specializing in American cuisine. The hotel is also an ideal base for exploring many of Chicago’s premier attractions, with iconic destinations like the Second City Comedy Club, the Magnificent Mile, and the Chicago River Walk all within easy reach.

Nearest airport: Chicago Midway International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport Distance: 13 miles

13 miles Time: 33 minutes

Bottleworks Hotel, Indiana

The aptly named Bottleworks Hotel in downtown Indianapolis inhabits a longtime Coca-Cola bottling plant first opened in the 1920s and operational until the mid-1960s – and artsy hints of the property’s original Art-Deco style still flavor the property. And, in addition to treating guests to a firsthand taste of Indy history, the hotel is loaded with whimsical amenities, including a billiards table, classic photo booth, and Bluetooth speakers in every room. Accommodations include king and queen rooms, along with a living-room bedecked suite, and the Pemberton Penthouse, outfitted with plenty of perks for group gatherings, including a dry bar and roomy outdoor area with plenty of lounge-worthy seating. And four-legged guests are pampered too, with dog bowls and treats waiting in room upon arrival. The historic hotel is also a strategic base for exploring the offerings in the historic Bottleworks District. Once one of the city’s industrial corridors, the historic district now features a blend of shopping and nightlife, with offerings like The Garage, a mammoth food hall stocked with everything from burger and pizza spots to craft cocktail bars.

Nearest airport: Indianapolis International Airport

Indianapolis International Airport Distance: 15 miles

15 miles Time: 20 minutes

Castle Hill Inn, Rhode Island

Anchored by a seaside mansion originally constructed as a summer getaway for marine biologist Alexander Agassiz in 1874, Newport, Rhode Island’s Castle Hill Inn offers an atmospheric blend of history and tranquility, spread over a 40-acre peninsula. After serving as an informal naval post during World War II, the waterside estate was transformed into a seasonal hotel — and has catered to a succession of notable lodgers, including actress Grace Kelly and playwright and novelist Thornton Wilder. Today, the inn’s amenities include loaner bicycles, seasonal yoga classes, and a private beach. And, with suites, cottages, and rooms in this historic mansion, guests can also choose from a range of accommodation options, including panoramic waterside cottages nestled into the dunes.

Nearest airport: Newport State Airport

Newport State Airport Distance: 9 miles

9 miles Time: 25 minutes

The Little Nell, Colorado

In the heart of Aspen, The Little Nell is the kind of place skiers dream about. The Little Nell offers seamless ski-in/ski-out access, along with a dedicated Ski Concierge, guests have exclusive access to a host of unique winter experiences on the mountain, including Snowcat Powder Tours and the chance to make first tracks in the morning, before any other skiers hit the slopes — and equipment rentals from ASPENX are included during the ski season (for two guests per day). But the mountain retreat is much more than a winter escape. Beyond the slopes, the hotel provides an eclectic menu of outdoor experiences, from guided fly-fishing trips on the Roaring Fork River to off-road tours serving up photogenic views of the Elk Range. Of course, there are plenty après adventure amenities, too, including two restaurants and three bars located onsite, along with a heated outdoor pool and hot tubs. For a perfectly tailored experience, the hotel offers town-side or mountain-side rooms, suites, and residences. And, four-legged guests are welcomed, too, with a plush pet bed waiting on arrival.

Nearest airport: Aspen Airport

Aspen Airport Distance: 4 miles

4 miles Time: 1o minutes

Triple Creek Ranch, Montana

Overshadowed by 10,157-foot Trapper Peak, the highest summit in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountain Range, the Triple Creek Ranch is a year-round adventure basecamp that’s also a notable gastronomic destination. No matter the season, guests can choose from a smorgasbord of outdoor experiences in the Bitterroot Valley, from downhill skiing at Lost Trail Ski Area to guided mountain biking trips on the Lavene Creek Trails system to horseback rides offered year-round. And, at the end of the day, the resort’s restaurant features a dinner menu that changes daily and includes a complimentary wine pairing. Accommodation offerings include seven different cabin configurations, from suites and cottages to luxury ranch homes. Best of all, meals at the ranch are included in the cabin price – even the post-adventure snacks.

Nearest airport: Missoula International Airport

Missoula International Airport Distance: 80 miles

80 miles Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Virginia

A small-town gem nestled in Virginia’s adventure-laden Blue Ridge Mountains, The Martha Washington Inn & Spa has hosted a string of celebrity guests, including Jimmy Carter, Harry Truman, and Elizabeth Taylor. Originally built in 1832 as a stately home for a local general from the War of 1812, the inn’s original mansion was completed in 1832, and reimagined as an inn about a century later, in 1935. Today, the original 19th-century mansion still anchors the hotel, although a number of modern touches have been added. The grounds include an indoor saltwater pool and multi-level outdoor jacuzzi, along with lighted tennis courts and a front porch fit for relaxing. And while visiting, guests can select from a variety of deluxe and luxury rooms, along with a collection of distinctive specialty suites. And, the strategically-situated inn is a perfect base for exploring the easily walkable town of Abingdon, offering easy access to local gems like the historic Barter Theater and the 34-mile Virginia Creeper Trail.

Nearest airport: Tri-Cities Airport

Tri-Cities Airport Distance: 33 miles

33 miles Time: 35 minutes

