Looking for a smart film to watch? Try one of these heist movies

Few sub-genres can tickle and please quite the way a good heist movie can. The elements of its formula, which typically includes getting a gang together, formulating a plan, and executing a heist, are all thrilling to watch, and doubly so when filmmakers throw their own spins on the genre. That, plus a great cast, can make a great heist movie, whether it’s also a great action movie or not. These are the best heist movies ever made, and as you’ll see, they span many different genres.
10. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
9. Hell or High Water (2016)
8. The Killing (1956)
7. Logan Lucky (2017)
6. Thief (1981)
5. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)
4. Three Kings (1999)
3. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
2. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
1. Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Editors' Recommendations
- Every James Bond actor, ranked from worst to best
- Disney Plus GroupWatch: What is it, and how does it work?
- Here’s how to hack your sleep for your best night’s rest
- The 16 best war movies of all time, ranked
- The best Matt Damon movies, ranked