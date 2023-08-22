Looking for a smart film to watch? Try one of these heist movies

Technically speaking, almost all of the on-camera action in Reservoir Dogs takes place after the heist in the movie has ended and gone horribly wrong. Even so, Quentin Tarantino knows how to make the drama around the heist fertile ground for what essentially amounts to a stage play, as we come to understand who the survivors of the job are and how they relate to one another. Reservoir Dogs is about the aftermath of a heist more than the heist itself, but part of what makes it great is its understanding of the trappings of this genre.

