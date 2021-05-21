What Time is Bellator on Tonight? Bellator 259 Schedule

Tonight, two UFC veterans are facing each other once again in a high-stakes rematch for a championship belt, but this time, it’s happening inside the Bellator cage. Reigning Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion (and former UFC champ) Cris Cyborg is once again meeting Leslie Smith in a title challenge at Bellator 259. We’ve got the full fight schedule right here.

There are 13 fights planned for Bellator 259 on two fight cards. The main card features five matchups including the headliner championship bout between Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith, and is going down at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). That’ll be preceded by the prelims at 5:30 PM ET, with nine fights planned for that card.

There were originally going to be 14 matchups happening tonight, but the light heavyweight bout between Christian Edwards and Ben Parrish was canceled after Edwards failed to receive medical clearance to fight. The women’s flyweight contest between Valerie Loureda and Hannah Guy was bumped up from the preliminary card to the main card in its place. You can see the current lineup of 26 fighters below.

The highlight of Bellator 259 pits defending women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (23-2, 18 KOs) against title challenger Leslie Smith (12-8, 5 KOs). Cyborg is one of the best female fighters in the world of MMA and both women are UFC alumni. The two met once before at Cyborg’s UFC debut, where she won via first-round TKO. Cyborg would go on to claim the UFC women’s featherweight belt; she later lost it to Amanda Nunes (the only defeat in her UFC career) before signing on with Bellator in 2019. Cyborg then claimed the Bellator championship in her January 2020 debut.

Bellator 259 Fight Card

Prelims

Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews

Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune

Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis

Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton

Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King

Leah McCourt vs. Janay Harding

Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello

Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo

Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards

Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca

Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy

