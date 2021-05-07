  1. Culture

What Channel Is Bellator on Tonight? Tune in for FREE

Bellator 258 kicks off tonight starting with the prelims at 5:30 P< ET, with the main event — featuring bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta defending his title for the first time — starting at 9 PM ET. If you’re looking to watch the Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis live stream, here’s what you need to know.

The Bellator MMA league is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, so all events air via networks owned by this company. That leaves two options for fight fans who want to watch Bellator 258 online tonight: TV viewers can sign up for the CBS Sports Network through their cable providers, while streamers can sign up for a one-month Showtime free trial to tune in without paying a dime . Note that this applies to the main event; the prelims will air on regular CBS and YouTube. You don’t have to sign up for anything to watch the prelims if you have access to either of these.

Last September at Bellator 246, Juan Archuleta (25-2, 11 KOs) defeated Patrick Mix to claim the then-vacant bantamweight title. This is Archuleta’s first fight since then and his first title defense. The champ is now going up against Sergio Pettis (20-5, 3 KOs), who holds the top spot on the official Bellator bantamweight rankings right below Archuleta.

For the co-main event, fans can look forward to UFC alum Anthony Johnson (22-6, 16 KOs) making his league debut against Jose Augusto (7-2, 5 KOs) in an elimination match to see who will challenge light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Johnson was initially set to fight Yoel Romero, another UFC veteran making his Bellator debut, before the latter had to pull out of the fight due to a medical issue.

The full Bellator 258 fight card is laid out below if you want to see all 24 fighters who will be walking into the cage tonight. Then, sign up for Showtime or CBS Sports Network so you can watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis online live. The main event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Bellator 258 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin
  • Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales
  • Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
  • Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
  • Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
  • Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt

Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)

  • Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto
  • Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
  • Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

