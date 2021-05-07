What Time is Bellator on Tonight? Bellator 258 Schedule

Tonight, Bellator MMA is putting 24 fighters in the cage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There, bantamweight champ Juan Archuleta is going toe-to-tie in a title defense against Sergio Pettis. This event will be Archuleta’s first title defense, and if you’re looking to watch Bellator 258 online tonight, read on to see the full fight schedule so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

The 12 fights at Bellator 258 are spread across two cards. The prelims start the action early at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT), followed by the main event — featuring Juan Archuleta against Sergio Pettis for the bantamweight championship — at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Eight bouts are slated for the preliminary card with the main card featuring four fights. If you want to see the complete lineup of combatants doing their ring-walks tonight, you can check out the full schedule below.

Headlining the Bellator 258 fight card is bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-2, 11 KOs), who will be facing title challenger Sergio Pettis (20-5, 3 KOs). Archuleta won the belt at Bellator 246 last fall, where he bested Patrick “Patchy” Mix (who is fighting on the undercard tonight). Pettis is the number one-ranked bantamweight on the Bellator roster, so this should be an exciting fight. UFC veteran Anthony Johnson (22-6, 16 KOs) is making his Bellator debut against Jose Augusto (7-2, 5 KOs) as the co-main event.

The action begins with the prelims at 5:30 PM ET tonight, and you can watch Bellator 258 live stream by signing up for a free month of Showtime.

Bellator 258 Schedule

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin

Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales

Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt

Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)

Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

