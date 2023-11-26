 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Someone made a running Tesla Cybertruck out of wood, and it looks better than the real thing

This Tesla has fewer panel gaps

Dave McQuilling
By
Wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck
NDWoodArt / X / Twitter

The Tesla Cybertruck still hasn’t officially hit the road after years of delays, but a small YouTube channel in Vietnam seems to have produced a more natural version in a little over three months. ND-WoodArt has managed to make a functional, drivable, scaled-down version of the controversial vehicle. It consists of a metal frame, which gives the general shape, and a whole bunch of wooden panels and trim pieces. Even the vehicle’s hub caps are made of wood.

It also contains a series of batteries along with a set of motors that allow it to drive. Admittedly, the lead-acid batteries used haven’t got the range or power delivery of the lithium-ion cells that the Cybertruck will use. Similarly, the motors are a little less beefy. Judging by the video, it is about as quick as the average golf cart.

Recommended Videos

The craftsman completing the car did include a functional steering column, complete with rack and pinion, so the wooden EV can maneuver. Functionality goes beyond the truck’s ability to move. The wing mirrors can be adjusted, plus the truck’s tailgate comes down and even extends into a ramp. During the video, it was carrying a wooden four-wheeler — which means the payload and bed size have scaled pretty reasonably. The woodworker even added a functioning infotainment panel to his Cybertruck tribute, which helped complete the look. It also seems to beat the Cybertruck handily in the quality control department.

Related

Everything on the wooden vehicle was well measured and it fits together perfectly. We couldn’t spot any panel gaps, coloring issues, or any of the other problems Tesla’s high-end EVs have been plagued with for years. In addition to the basic competence on display, some elements are also arguably better than anything Tesla has produced in recent times. Wire insulation and tire material aside, the Cybertruck’s wooden replica seems to be pretty much plastic-free. That’s a lot more than can be said for the Cybertruck, and Tesla’s other production vehicles.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts

Where the wooden “Cedartruck” really stands out is with its interior. Tesla’s interiors have long been one of its weak points — with the company favoring things plain and a little plasticky. However, the Vietnamese woodworker’s effort is more Maybach than Musk. As with everything beyond the latches that keep the doors locked, the frame, and the drivetrain — it’s all made of ex-tree.

It has hand-carved seats and all-natural paneling, and there’s even a “yoke wheel” — sort of. It’s yoke-shaped, as it is in the Cybertruck, but as with the batteries and motors, it’s more about outward appearance than actual performance.

ND-WoodArt, the creator of the wooden EV, recently reached out to Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his admiration for the billionaire, and the actual truck his wooden replica is based on. The YouTuber also offered to send Musk the wooden truck as a gift, an offer that the Tesla CEO seems to have accepted.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
We finally know what the Tesla Cybertruck interior looks like
It's still a pretty ugly truck
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

Tesla’s Cybertruck was announced in 2019 and originally scheduled to hit the road back in 2021, but it has faced five delays so far and might not make it into customer’s hands until 2024 at the earliest. As it should have started to roll off the production line two years ago, you would think we’d know the final design inside and out by now -- but that isn’t the case. Much of the truck is still shrouded in mystery, though one of those mysteries may have just unraveled.

A video has appeared that apparently shows the interior of the truck — or one of its late prototypes, at the very least. The minute-long clip, which was recorded by YouTube user “Vlad Vein,” shows the truck’s steering wheel, infotainment system, and several portions of its interior. The clip is in Russian, but it’s fairly obvious what is being shown off. The leaker shows the camera the entry keycard, what appears to be a yoke wheel, and goes on to demonstrate a little of what the central display can do.

Read more
The Tesla Cybertruck is still a complete mess, not production-ready (and won’t be any time soon) says Musk
The long wait for the Tesla Cybertruck continues
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

When it was announced back in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck promised an awful lot. It was going to have more towing capacity than anything a 7-liter diesel engine could hope to produce. Its windows were bulletproof. Its 0-60 times would put most historic supercars to shame. And it would be all yours for less than $40,000.

Now, four years on and over two years past the original intended production date, many people are wondering what happened. One of those people seems to be Tesla CEO and self-professed Twit Elon Musk.

Read more
The long-awaited Tesla $25k EV will reportedly be just as ugly as the Cybertruck, arriving in 2025
How is Tesla actually getting worse at designing cars?!
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

Tesla may finally live up to one of Elon Musk’s long-standing promises and deliver a car to its customers for a bargain basement price. Speaking to Axios, Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson has apparently revealed that Tesla plans to produce a small car that will retail for less than $25,000. Should the rumors be true, the compact electric vehicle would enter large-scale production at the end of 2024, and likely be delivered to customers in 2025.

The nature of the leak means we haven’t actually seen an image of the proposed vehicle, though there are some clues around as to what it could look like. According to the Axios report, it would have a futuristic design much like the Cybertruck. Concept drawings for an unknown Tesla model were displayed during a corporate video (embedded below) that the company released earlier in 2023. This has led to some people hypothesizing that the compact car in the sketches could be the bargain-priced Tesla we were promised.

Read more