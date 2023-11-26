This Tesla has fewer panel gaps

The Tesla Cybertruck still hasn’t officially hit the road after years of delays, but a small YouTube channel in Vietnam seems to have produced a more natural version in a little over three months. ND-WoodArt has managed to make a functional, drivable, scaled-down version of the controversial vehicle. It consists of a metal frame, which gives the general shape, and a whole bunch of wooden panels and trim pieces. Even the vehicle’s hub caps are made of wood.

It also contains a series of batteries along with a set of motors that allow it to drive. Admittedly, the lead-acid batteries used haven’t got the range or power delivery of the lithium-ion cells that the Cybertruck will use. Similarly, the motors are a little less beefy. Judging by the video, it is about as quick as the average golf cart.

Recommended Videos

The craftsman completing the car did include a functional steering column, complete with rack and pinion, so the wooden EV can maneuver. Functionality goes beyond the truck’s ability to move. The wing mirrors can be adjusted, plus the truck’s tailgate comes down and even extends into a ramp. During the video, it was carrying a wooden four-wheeler — which means the payload and bed size have scaled pretty reasonably. The woodworker even added a functioning infotainment panel to his Cybertruck tribute, which helped complete the look. It also seems to beat the Cybertruck handily in the quality control department.

Everything on the wooden vehicle was well measured and it fits together perfectly. We couldn’t spot any panel gaps, coloring issues, or any of the other problems Tesla’s high-end EVs have been plagued with for years. In addition to the basic competence on display, some elements are also arguably better than anything Tesla has produced in recent times. Wire insulation and tire material aside, the Cybertruck’s wooden replica seems to be pretty much plastic-free. That’s a lot more than can be said for the Cybertruck, and Tesla’s other production vehicles.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts

Where the wooden “Cedartruck” really stands out is with its interior. Tesla’s interiors have long been one of its weak points — with the company favoring things plain and a little plasticky. However, the Vietnamese woodworker’s effort is more Maybach than Musk. As with everything beyond the latches that keep the doors locked, the frame, and the drivetrain — it’s all made of ex-tree.

It has hand-carved seats and all-natural paneling, and there’s even a “yoke wheel” — sort of. It’s yoke-shaped, as it is in the Cybertruck, but as with the batteries and motors, it’s more about outward appearance than actual performance.

ND-WoodArt, the creator of the wooden EV, recently reached out to Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his admiration for the billionaire, and the actual truck his wooden replica is based on. The YouTuber also offered to send Musk the wooden truck as a gift, an offer that the Tesla CEO seems to have accepted.

Editors' Recommendations