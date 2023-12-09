 Skip to main content
Climate change and electric vehicles: New report says our obsession with SUVs cancels out benefits of EVs

Make that SUV electric next time

Dave McQuilling
By
Toyota SUV on the road
Malei Maeder/Pexels / Pexels

The switch to EVs could have had an even greater impact on the environment if people weren’t obsessed with massive vehicles, a new report claims. The wide range of SUVs available and people’s love for them has reduced electric vehicles’ impact on climate change and prevented carbon emissions from dropping by up to 30% over the past decade.

It’s easy to see why people are opting for an SUV. They’re immensely practical; you can cram a lot of stuff, or a few large objects, into an SUV. While moving furniture may be a rare occurrence, and strapping a kayak to the roof is more of a thing you threaten to do each summer than an actual hobby, it’s always nice to know you can. Then, there are other practical elements, such as the ability to tackle difficult weather situations or challenging terrains. This may outweigh an individual’s commitment to lowering emissions.

SUVs make up a large part of the new vehicle market, with the platform accounting for over half of all new auto sales. Vehicles also seem to be getting bigger as companies focus a lot on the utility segment. Given the lucrative nature of the platform, it’s unlikely manufacturers will acknowledge the report and push to get their customers into something more compact any time soon. Still, it could be worse.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line parked next to a pool
Kia / Kia

You can have the best of both worlds

There is a wide range of electric and PHEV SUVs on the market, which arguably offer the best of both worlds when it comes to vehicle selection. You get great range, as manufacturers can fit a lot of battery cells onto the platform, along with all of the other benefits that come with an SUV. While a smaller vehicle would have a greater environmental impact, hopping into an electric SUV is a far greener option than getting into something that will be hauling itself and other things around with a six-plus liter diesel engine or an even less efficient gas-powered ICE. So, while things could be better, overall, EV adoption is still a step in the right direction.

Environmental benefits are a significant reason governments, businesses, and environmental groups are pushing for EV adoption. Many companies and nations are aiming to become carbon-neutral within the next couple of decades, and mass EV adoption is a major part of that plan. Even if the electricity used in an EV is generated in something like a coal power plant or diesel generator, the energy an electric vehicle uses is still notably more efficient than burning gasoline in an internal combustion engine.

A large section of the public also seems to be on board, with EV sales accounting for 15% of the global market share over the past year. The push has been particularly hard in countries like the U.S. and China, which account for a large chunk of global emissions between them.

Opting for an electric SUV should alleviate a bit of environmental guilt, but it still has knock-on effects and long-term benefits. A greater number of EV purchases boosters both pressure and funding for the infrastructure projects that will make general EV use more practical. Those large battery banks may also come in handy if the electricity grid is under pressure.

Dreaming about electric vehicles? These hidden costs may change your mind
Here's a comprehensive look at the possible (and hidden) costs of electric cars
Electric vehicle charging

Have high gas prices or environmental concerns got you considering switching from gas-powered to electric vehicles? Consumer Reports found that comparing electric vehicles and traditional cars, EVs tend to be less expensive than their gas-powered cousins over the life of the vehicle. What is also true, however, is that electric cars can be more expensive upfront. This includes potentially higher insurance rates, more expensive parts/repairs, and higher state registrations. If you’re considering purchasing an EV, make sure to look into how much electric cars are really going to cost you.

Considering factors to hidden EV costs such as EV charger installation costs and questions like how much does EV charging cost? We're taking a look at the real cost of EVs beyond the MSRP.

Read more
GM makes game-changing investment in EV batteries to make electric cars more affordable
AI could lead to cheaper EVs
GM worker testing batteries in Warren Michigan plant

While the technology behind EVs has advanced rapidly in recent years, there are still a few barriers stopping everyone from going electric. One major issue is cost; an EV is often significantly more expensive than its gas-fueled counterpart. A lot of this cost is down to the vehicle’s battery pack. The fact these batteries will degrade and may require an expensive replacement several years down the line is another factor turning people off EVs.

But this may soon change. GM is investing $60 million into a company that is working to make EV batteries significantly cheaper. The automotive giant is partnering with Mitra Chem in an attempt to shift batteries with “advanced iron-based cathode active materials” from the lab to the production lines. The money will be used to scale up Mitra Chem’s operations and reduce the time it takes to produce the new battery tech. Mitra Chem also uses AI to help “simulate, synthesize and test thousands of cathode designs monthly,” in its research and development facility.

Read more
New Ford F-150 Lightning Flash packs popular EV features into sub-$70k sticker price
There's 320 miles of range, too
2024 F-150 Lightning Flash debuts with most commonly-ordered functional and technology options.

Ford Motor Company aims to make EV truck selection simpler and less costly with the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash, a new sweet-spot model that starts at just under $70,000. Referring to the Lightning Flash as a "tech-forward model," Ford employs a standard automaker strategy of bundling existing options to create a new model.

All about the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash
The F-150 Lightning Flash is essentially an optioned-up Lighting XLT model. The upgraded tech in the F-150 Lightning Flash starts with an extended-range battery, which increases the e-truck's power and range. All F-150 Lightning models have two electric motors, one on each axle. The extended-range battery delivers up to 433 kilowatts of power for up to 580 horsepower and 775 foot-pounds of torque, with an EPA estimated 320 miles maximum range. These numbers are significant boosts from the standard battery's 337kW, 452 horsepower, 775 ft-lb of torque, and EPA estimated 240 miles range.

Read more