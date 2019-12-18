Let’s be honest: Traditional all-terrain vehicles are more like “most-terrain vehicles.” Ever tried driving a Honda ATV across a lake or through a snowbank? You get the point. The Sherp ATV puts the “all” back in “all-terrain” with a compact, ruggedized design capable of going literally almost anywhere.

One look at its stubby, bulldog-like exterior and it’s clear that the Sherp ATV is built to take a beating. By the numbers, the Russian-designed ATV would make a worthy post-Apocalypse vehicle. The hull is fashioned from aluminum and high-strength steel with a reinforced roll structure. An ultra-durable polymer coats the exterior for added protection. According to Road & Track, one Sherp owner claims, “One of the only ways to break [it] is if you literally hit a wall big and hard enough to stop the Sherp, while staying on the power in a low gear.” Under the hood, the 1.5L, four-cylinder turbodiesel puts out just 44 horsepower, yet it’s capable of a maximum speed of almost 25 miles per hour on land and four miles per hour in the water.

The Sherp’s real draw, however, is its ability to tackle damn near any terrain. The company’s marketing shots show the Sherp trekking through snow, ice, mud, rock walls, tundra, swampland, lakes, and more, with aplomb. It’s not designed to run alongside stock Jeeps or even Land Rovers, but rather to run over them. In addition to 24-inch ground clearance, much of its maneuverability comes courtesy of the Sherp’s massive, 63-inch tires. Through a diverter valve on the exhaust, all four tires can be inflated from flat to full in 30 seconds. Coupled with skid steering, they give the Sherp a turning radius of just 8.2 feet on land. In the water, the tires provide maximum buoyancy and propel the ATV forward like a paddleboat.

It could well be the perfect overlander. Even with its meager, 17.7-gallon fuel tank, the Sherp boasts a range of 2,500 miles. In 2017, two Sherps trekked the whole of Russia from the country’s western edge to the Pacific Ocean. They covered 6,200 miles without driving on a single traditional road and experienced zero mechanical issues along the way.

Because it’s designed more for business than pleasure, the entry-level Sherp is spartan by almost any standard. A long list of modular options makes it infinitely more livable and practical, however. The interior can be outfitted with a low-energy diesel heater and storage boxes for stowing bug-out bags and a stash of survivalist magazines. Technological upgrades include additional USB ports, a deep-cycle backup battery, and a rear-view camera. Studded tires are also available for those looking to get far, far away from civilization, and optional towable sleds and trailers can accommodate plenty of gear along the way.

The sticker price of a base Sherp ATV starts around $120,000. Sure, you could buy a well-equipped Jeep Gladiator or even a used G-Wagon for as much, but neither is going to turn heads like the Sherp.

If money is truly no object, the Rezvani Tank X SUV guarantees similar go-anywhere performance, plus a hardened, assault-ready exterior worth of a Bond villain.

