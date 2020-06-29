Most folks with a rugged, explorer-type mindset are content with a tricked-out Jeep Gladiator. Those looking for a no-compromises, off-road-ready vehicle with all the latest techno-conveniences might splurge on a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Then there are those with more money than sense, those for whom only a legit military-grade SUV will do. Enter: Rezvani.

In the increasingly crowded ultra-luxury SUV niche, Rezvani made quite a splash with the debut of its Rezvani Tank X XUV. Billed as an “off-road supercar,” the Tank X boasts an absurd 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that pushes 1,000 horsepower. Oversized tires, plus a hardcore off-road-ready suspension system, make it a real, go-anywhere demon. Ticking the Military Upgrade option adds a long list of security-conscious gadgets designed to help one-percenters survive almost any firefight. That includes bulletproof body armor and glass, run-flat tires, undercarriage explosive protection, electrified door handles, and even countermeasures to defend against electromagnetic pulse attacks. The over-the-top sport-ute is less about practicality and personal safety and more about making a statement as a Bond-inspired playtoy for those in the Zuckerberg and Bezos tax bracket.

All of this is to say that the Tank X left little room for improvement. But, if the Predator movie franchise taught us anything, it’s that sometimes the only way to go bigger is to literally go bigger. So, in designing its forthcoming Hercules 6×6, Rezvani did the only thing that made sense: It added a third axle. The concept photos reveal a new pair of heavy-duty tires at the rear, although they hint at little else. Because the current Tank is based on the Jeep Wrangler platform, however, we imagine the Hercules will be similar to a Wrangler 6×6. According to Rezvani’s admittedly thin promotional material, buyers can expect a next-generation build of its predecessor. An on-frame construction with a steel body, FOX Racing suspension, and a thoroughly unnecessary power plant are likely to be standard. A similar Military Upgrade package will almost certainly be an option.

The Rezvani Hercules 6×6 is, for now, a concept. The company has yet to confirm most of the official details, including pricing. Considering the stratospheric price tag of the current Tank X SUV with a base of $349,000, expect the Hercules to be well out of reach for the common man. Interested buyers can secure their own with a modest, $266 refundable deposit. Rezvani is teasing a full reveal as early as the summer of 2020 with the first deliveries expected later this year.

For a more “reasonably priced” (we use that term loosely) alternative, check out the AddArmor Audi RS7, billed as the world’s fastest armored car.

