Watch an 800-HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race a 900-HP Buggie

Most humans look at a car like the 580-horsepower Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 and think, “Gee, that’s an unnecessary amount of power.” Other, nuttier humans think something more along the lines of, “Gee, I bet that car could make more power.”

Two-time formula drift champion Samuel Hubinette and the folks at VF Engineering appear to channel nothing but automotive optimism in a new two-part video series from Driving Line called Huracan Drag. Now a professional stunt driver, Hubinette was looking to spruce up his Huracan LP580-2’s performance. After settling on VF Engineering’s VF 800 supercharging kit, the stunt man walks us through the mod job.

Part one shows the matte gray Italian supercar (bodied in a Novara aerodynamic kit) testing its stock engine on a dyno. Though the Huracan LP580-2 makes 580 “brake” horsepower, like all cars, it experiences power loss through the drivetrain for a total of 492.73 “wheel” horsepower (output channeled through the wheels). To improve this figure, VF must remove the stock engine panels, strut brace, throttle bodies, air boxes, and intake manifold before installing pulleys, intercoolers, fuel rails, injectors, adapters, and the Magnuson TVS2300 Roots Supercharger.

After the install is complete, VF puts the Lamborghini back on the dyno and records 685.76 wheel horsepower. Reversing the drivetrain loss, that’s about 788 brake horsepower. After Hubinette rips his updated whip around a bit, the driver suggests its time for a drag race.

Part two stages the VF 800 Huracan against an unlikely rival: Nitto Tire’s Unlimited Class Ultra4 off-road racer. With 900 brake horsepower and all-wheel drive, the off-roader won’t be a pushover, but its 5,000 pounds and massive tires may hold it back. Meanwhile, the rear-drive LP580-2 — now making far more power than stock — is harder to launch properly.

We won’t spoil the drag race for you, but we will say this: the outcome might surprise you.

Feature image courtesy of Driving Line.