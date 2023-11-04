This 3-piece luggage set just had its price slashed to $90

With the seasons changing and people deciding to travel, now is the perfect time to pick up a great set of suitcases to travel with. Whether you’re interested in rollers or spinners, there are a lot of different options out there, but we like this deal on the Travelhouse 3-piece set. Not only is it a great bundle of suitcases, but it’s going for just $90 at Walmart, which is a great $40 discount from its usual $120 price tag.

Why you should buy the Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set

The Travlehouse luggage set comes with three different-sized bags, 20 inches, 24 inches, and 28 inches, so you have a lot of variability to pick from if you want to use only one bag or a ton of space if you decide to use all three. The outside is made of 100% ABS material, meaning it’s hard and durable, and you don’t need to worry about damaging anything inside. You also get a ton of internal storage to use, with the 20-inch version having a 38-liter capacity, the 24-inch version having 63 liters of capacity, and the 28-inch version having 93 liters of capacity. That’s a total of 194 liters if you plan to take all three, so you should have more than enough space to take everything you could ever want or need.

It also comes with a lot of great features, such as whisper-quiet spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock, a handle with three adjustable heights for you to pick from, and a soft TPR coating for the handle. The interior is also quite well organized, with lots of zippered sections and mesh pockets for you to store things in, making sure everything is tidy and organized. There’s even a place for you to put a business card on the outside of the suitcase to identify it as yours, and there are four placement feet if you want to lay the luggage on the side.

Overall, the Travelhouse 3-piece luggage set is perfect if you’re looking for a new set of luggage that’s both durable and specious. Even better, you can pick it up with a great discount from Walmart for just $90 rather than the usual $120.

