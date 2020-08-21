International travel isn’t an option for many of us right now. Even the idea of hopping a domestic flight might seem questionable. If you’re itching for a digital detox that’s safe and closer to home, these wilderness escapes offer the perfect opportunity for social-distance-friendly relaxation.

Northwest

Tiny River House on Clackamas River

For road-trippers and anyone looking to dodge a traditional hotel stay right now, sites like Airbnb and Vacasa are invaluable. For a no-frills escape just 30 minutes from Portland, the Tiny River House on Clackamas River has everything you need and nothing you don’t. The beautifully designed tiny home offers all the comforts of home in just 200 square feet. Unlike your own home, it boasts a prime secluded location that feels miles from anywhere. It’s ideal for fishing, swimming, rafting, or just watching the world go by. Plenty of windows and sliding glass doors bring abundant light in, too. The Airbnb listing has a five-star rating, and the owners are even mandating three full days between each stay to allow for adequate cleaning time.

West Coast

Autocamp

Few experiences perfectly capture the fun, romanticism, and spirit of the all-American road trip like camping in an Airstream. AutoCamp’s two California outposts offer guests the opportunity to stay in a modern “silver bullet” travel trailer. The newest location near Yosemite National Park sits on 35 acres with a mix of traditional cabin suites, canvas glamping tents, and 80 Airstream trailers. This is no “roughing it” experience, though. Every room boasts luxury linens, well-appointed kitchenettes, posh bathrooms, and a high-end fit and finish. A 4,000-square-foot Signature Clubhouse at the center of it all offers hotel-inspired shared amenities like a lounge, hot tub, and heated swimming pool.

Midwest

Canoe Bay Escape Village

Canoe Bay is a unique, luxury wilderness resort situated on 100 pristine acres in northwestern Wisconsin. The vacation getaway offers beautiful, prairie-inspired cabins amid mixed hardwood forests, glacial lakes, and abundant wildlife. Guests also have the option to stay in one of a handful of Escape travel trailers. All are private, secluded, and freestanding with contactless check-in. The best part? If you like your stay enough, you can even opt to buy one for yourself.

The South

Getaway House

Getaway House introduced many urbanites to the idea of tiny house wilderness vacations. All of the company’s outposts are within a short (usually two-hour) drive from a major city. It’s close enough to be convenient, but far enough to feel like you’re truly getting away. All of its tiny house cabins are also private, freestanding, and offer contactless check-in — must-haves during this pandemic. Guests will find them stocked with the essentials — running water, a bathroom, a kitchenette, and a queen bed with a huge picture window. For Southern vacationers, Getaway just debuted its third Texas location with outposts near Atlanta and Charlotte/Raleigh as well.

Northeast

A Tiny House Resort

Tucked along Catskill Creek in New York’s Catskill Mountains, A Tiny House Resort touts a wilderness escape that offers “social distancing by design.” Its ten individual tiny homes are unique, but all promise the comforts of home. Full kitchens, private bathrooms, and loft sleeping quarters are all standard. Plus, private patios and gas grills provide the perfect place for relaxing with dinner and a beer outdoors. With a half-mile of creek frontage and 22 acres to explore, there are plenty of opportunities for kayaking, hiking, nature-watching, and relaxing by the onsite waterfall.

If you’re looking to hit the open road as far from civilization as you like, Outdoorsy offers peer-to-peer RV rentals throughout the country.

