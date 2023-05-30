There’s a big sale happening on Samsonite, American Tourister luggage today

Amazon has a huge sale on some fantastic luggage choices from American Tourister and Samsonite. If you’re looking to save up to 53% off all kinds of luggage before you head on your travels this summer, this is the retailer to check out today. With so many options available, hit the button below to see what’s out there. We’ve got some brief insight below on what models and prices are on sale but you know what you’re looking for best, so take a look for yourself.

What American Tourister and Samsonite luggage

If you’ve been catching up on the best suitcase for traveling and noticed the prominence of Samsonite among the best luggage brands, this is the sale for you. The biggest discount is on the American Tourister Disney Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels. Usually priced at $170, it’s down to $80. It looks great too with its charming Mickey Mouse print. It has four multi-directional spinner wheels, a beveled push button locking retractable pull handle, along with a large packing compartment and convenient carry handles.

Alternatively, you could buy the American Tourister Fieldbrook II Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set. It’s down to $83 from $101. With three different products including two uprights and one boarding bag, it gives you plenty of room for all your storage needs. If you can afford to spend more and need more space, there’s always the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage 3-Piece Set. It includes a 20-inch Carry On along with two Spinners of 24-inch and 28-inch, so it’s well suited for longer trips. It also has useful extras like a full-zip interior divider and side-mounted TSA locks to deter thieves.

If you need something much smaller, there’s always the Samsonite Solutions Classic Backpack for $57 instead of $68. It has enough room to store most laptops up to 14.1 inches and tablets of up to 9.7 inches with an exterior front pocket and two slip pockets, along with a pen sleeve.

Whatever your intentions, if you’re looking to travel soon, check out what Amazon has on sale when it comes to Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. With up to 53% to be saved on luggage, there’s sure to be something here for you to travel more easily than before. Check out the sale’s offerings before it ends soon.

