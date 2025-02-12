 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta to add significant expansion at this Southeastern airport

Delta to expand at Tampa International Airport

By
Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport Wikimedia Commons

Delta Air Lines will headline Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) new Terminal D, with a new lounge and access to six or more gates. The airport made the announcement after the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a contract for Delta to be the anchor tenant for “Airside D”.  It’s the airport’s first new Airside in almost 20 years, with a scheduled opening in 2028.

Airside D will be a state-of-the-art terminal

Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport Wikimedia Commons

Airside D will be a thoroughly modern structure, with two levels plus a mezzanine, two airport lounges, shopping and dining, a shuttle system, and more. Once ready, it’ll help TPA serve up to 35 million passengers per year by 2037. Delta’s flown out of TPA for over 65 years, making it the airport’s longest-tenured airline. It also has the largest network at the airport, connecting to 13 destinations, with a median of 36 daily flights in 2024. In the past decade, that’s equated to 33 million domestic passengers and 1 million international passengers for Delta and its partners. At the moment, the airline flies via six gates in Airside E, where it also has a Sky Club.

Recommended Videos

TPA CEO Joe Lopano said: “Delta has been a wonderful partner as one of Tampa International Airport’s longest operating and largest air carriers, and we’re thrilled to now extend that partnership to TPA’s future Airside D. This agreement will bring a world-class airline to what will be a world-class facility for our international and domestic routes. We look forward to continuing the high standards and excellence of both TPA and Delta as we elevate the travel experience for our guests here in Tampa Bay.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Turkish Airlines opens expansive lounge in this Asian country
Turkish Airlines opens lounge in Tokyo, Japan
Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge

On February 5, Turkish Airlines opened its largest overseas lounge at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT). The new space marks the airline’s seventh overseas lounge, helping spread its hospitality and service worldwide. The lounge provides a luxurious, comfortable place before or after a flight, including a curated menu of international foods.
Turkish Airlines’ Tokyo lounge will cover than 16,000 square feet
Turkish Airlines Narita Lounge Turkish Airlines

The Turkish Airlines Lounge at Narita is located Terminal 1 South Wing, Satellite 4, Gate 47. The initial phase will make up 8,600 square feet, with room for 105 passengers. Upon completion of its second phase, the lounge will comprise over 16,000 square feet. Daily hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., and access will be open to Miles & Smiles Elite Plus and Elite cardholders, Miles & Smiles Elite Corporate cardholders, along with Star Alliance Gold members and Business Class (First Class) passengers flying with Star Alliance member airlines.

Read more
British Airways announces new points-earning offer for The Club
British Airways has a new offer for The Club members
british airways the club points airbus a320neo inflight 3cd4c thumb

In December 2024, British Airways previewed its new loyalty program, The Club. The airline promised enhanced benefits, with more opportunities to earn Tier Points. Now, the carrier’s revealed a “Bonus Tier Point” offer, which increases the number of bonus Tier Points members earn per flight to between 75 and 550, respective of cabin choice. That replaces the prior offer, which is expiring. 
Members of The Club now receive more Bonus Tier Points
British Airways' new First seat British Airways

The new offer applies to bookings for flights with a BA code, and is good between now and December 31, 2025. The offer’s good for flights from April 1, 2025, onward and passengers can earn an additional 550 Tier Points per flight. As with the prior offer, customers must opt-in, and now earn Avios and Tier Points based on their spending levels. That’s known as a “spend-based earn” model in the industry. 

Read more
Delta announces direct route to Australia via this West Coast city
Delta will fly nonstop from Los Angles to Melbourne
Melbourne, Australia

In December 2025, Delta will begin direct service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Australia’s Melbourne Airport (MEL). The route provides a convenient way to travel down under and reach a city full of culture, art, and music. Not only that, but it’s aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft. Here’s what to know.
Go from LAX to MEL aboard an Airbus A350-900
 

Delta One Lounge at LAX Delta Air Lines

Read more