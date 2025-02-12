Delta to add significant expansion at this Southeastern airport

Delta Air Lines will headline Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) new Terminal D, with a new lounge and access to six or more gates. The airport made the announcement after the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a contract for Delta to be the anchor tenant for “Airside D”. It’s the airport’s first new Airside in almost 20 years, with a scheduled opening in 2028.

Airside D will be a state-of-the-art terminal

Airside D will be a thoroughly modern structure, with two levels plus a mezzanine, two airport lounges, shopping and dining, a shuttle system, and more. Once ready, it’ll help TPA serve up to 35 million passengers per year by 2037. Delta’s flown out of TPA for over 65 years, making it the airport’s longest-tenured airline. It also has the largest network at the airport, connecting to 13 destinations, with a median of 36 daily flights in 2024. In the past decade, that’s equated to 33 million domestic passengers and 1 million international passengers for Delta and its partners. At the moment, the airline flies via six gates in Airside E, where it also has a Sky Club.

TPA CEO Joe Lopano said: “Delta has been a wonderful partner as one of Tampa International Airport’s longest operating and largest air carriers, and we’re thrilled to now extend that partnership to TPA’s future Airside D. This agreement will bring a world-class airline to what will be a world-class facility for our international and domestic routes. We look forward to continuing the high standards and excellence of both TPA and Delta as we elevate the travel experience for our guests here in Tampa Bay.”