Popular Categories

Travel

This Belgian-Monastery-Turned-Hotel Has Us Craving a Trip to Antwerp

Mike Richard
By
1 of 3
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger

The world’s best architects and designers find inspiration in the most unlikely places. In the right hands, construction cranes, shipping containers, and even abandoned bridge houses can all find new leases on life. Amid a growing trend of repurposing religious sites and houses of worship for modern living, Belgian architects have resurrected a one-time monastery and military hospital as a stunning designer hotel complex.

Newly opened in the heart of Antwerp’s Het Groen Kwartier (Green Quarter), August is a deft blend of neoclassical architecture and modern residential living. The five-building complex includes a restaurant, bar, wellness center, and retail shop, all anchored by a beautiful designer hotel. The project is a prime example of how one of Belgium’s oldest cities is repurposing historical buildings — in this case, a former Augustinian monastery — for modern living.

In its former life, the entire site served as Antwerp’s military hospital. The convent, in particular, was a quiet, austere place of repose for the resident nuns who tended to the sick and wounded to retire. For this, his first hotel project, famed Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen drew on the site’s history as inspiration for the reborn space. Much of the original structure remains, including cathedral-ceilinged rooms, marble accents, and even the original tile flooring. To seamlessly blend old and new, Duysen furnished each space with contemporary, clean-lined furniture, hand-made lighting fixtures, and a monochromatic, black-and-white palette.

1 of 9
august antwerp hotel 19 04 8395 12
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger
august antwerp
Robert Rieger

The sleek, modern design continues throughout each of the 44 rooms and suites. All are minimally adorned with only the most necessary furnishings, yet boast a surprisingly warm, inviting feel. Many feature luxurious accents like hand-glazed Italian tile, handwoven carpets, and custom Flos lighting, plus authentic architectural elements like centuries-old wood beams and angled skylights. All offer upscale, modern amenities, including free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and generous soaking tubs.

Beyond the accommodations, August’s onsite restaurant is a modern brasserie concept realized by Nick Bril, a well-known local chef who helms the nearby, Michelin-star The Jane. The hotel’s sole bar boasts an understated, sophisticated lounge atmosphere inside the monastery’s original chapel. Guests can also relax at the full-service spa with a private reading library and its own outdoor swimming pond.

august antwerp
Robert Rieger

At its core, Van Duysen notes, August is a sanctuary: “A place where you feel calm and at home without neglecting the fact that you are in a place that was sacred. We have fully considered the past as being a beautiful gift to keep and reinterpret what we have in a modern way. August strokes all the senses with the richness of its textures and objects that are in delicate harmony with its sacred soul.”

Indeed.

Decommissioned churches, cathedrals, and similar buildings have long provided architectural inspiration for newly repurposed buildings. Belgium is no stranger to resurrecting former churches for modern purposes, like this minimalist office space built on the grounds of a renovated church. As Europe is home to perhaps more old, beautiful churches than almost anywhere in the world, it’s no wonder that some are being converted into upscale bars and restaurants.

Room rates for August start around $180 (165 euros) per night — a bargain considering its central location amid the world’s best chocolate, waffles, and Trappist beer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

Thirsty? Here Are Some of the Best Accounts of Wine Instagram
pan treetop cabins norway cabin rental 3
Travel

Get Up a Unique View of Norway’s Wildlife in the PAN Treetop Cabin

PAN Treetop Cabins combine Scandinavian style, stunning views, and a touch of magic to create an unforgettable experience.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Travel

You Can Still Road Trip Without Missing Work Thanks to the Kugelschiff

Because working from home doesn’t mean you actually have to stay home.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
rancho buena vida
Culture

Redefining Rustic, Rancho Buena Vida is the Classic Texas Ranch Made Over

Rancho Buena Vida proves rustic style can be sleek and stylish.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
Chernobyl Pripyat
Travel

Explore the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on an Exclusive Bessarabia Tour

We’re living in strange times when some travelers are paying good money to visit the world’s most impoverished and disaster-hit destinations. Hazmat suit and Geiger counter not included.
Posted By Mike Richard
ultimate las vegas bachelor party guide tips tiesto performs at hakkasan nightclub photo credit powers imagery llc 10
Travel

The Ultimate Las Vegas Bachelor Party Guide for Grown-Ups

When you choose the right adventures, accommodations, and restaurants, a bachelor party in Las Vegas will be one of the most memorable trips of your life, not something you hope to forget.
Posted By Amanda Gabriele
farmhouse
Travel

Farmhouse Catskills Brings Swanky, Mid-Century Modern Panache to Rural New York

Vacationing in a cabin in the woods doesn’t need to mean living like a doomsday prepper.
Posted By Mike Richard
Miramar Hotel Pool Swimming Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Travel

Binge-Travel the World in Luxury With Inspirato’s Unlimited Monthly Pass

There’s no time like right now to “retire” to a life on the road. The brand’s new subscription service could be a game-changer for modern nomads seeking a life of perpetual travel.
Posted By Mike Richard
beards booze bacon throwback portland episode the manual podcast revisiting
Podcast

The Manual Podcast Throwbacks: Revisiting our 50th Episode and Portland, Oregon

This week, The Manual podcast crew reflects on the 90+ episodes we've recorded with a throwback to an earlier episode talking about our hometown: Portland, Oregon.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
bernard schwartz house still bend
Travel

7 Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Homes that You Can Rent for Your Next Vacation

Enjoy the splendor of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic designs without the high price tag of actually buying one.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
horizn one space luggage nasa 2
Travel

Horizn One Is the First-Ever Smart Luggage Designed for Space Travel

Because your old-school Samsonite rollaboard just isn't going to cut it when you leave Earth's atmopshere.
Posted By Mike Richard
solar eclipse
Travel

Witness Antarctica’s 2021 Total Solar Eclipse on an Exclusive Cruise

This bucket-list-worthy cruise promises an entirely new and life-changing "blackout" experience.
Posted By Mike Richard
hammock camping
Travel

Book a Last-Minute Summer Camping Trip Just About Anywhere With Pitchup

Sometimes the best last-minute option for national park camping is nearby rather than inside.
Posted By Mike Richard
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu Superior Cockpit Room Flight Simulator
Travel

Visit the Only Hotel in the World With a Working In-Room Flight Simulator

For aviation geeks, this one-of-a-kind Tokyo hotel room is as good as it gets.
Posted By Mike Richard
airstream nest travel trailer
Travel

This Coastal Airstream Road Trip Has Us California Day Dreamin’

If you could take just one epic U.S. road trip, California's Highway 1 would be a damn-near-perfect choice.
Posted By Mike Richard