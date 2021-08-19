This American Tourister Luggage Set is SO CHEAP it Could be a Mistake

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now is the ideal time to check out the best luggage with a huge discount on the American Tourister Arona 3-piece Luggage Set at Walmart. It’s so cheap, we almost think it could be a mistake. Right now, you can buy the set for just $299, saving you a huge $251 on the usual price. With travel opening back up for many of us and vacations and business trips becoming possible once more, this is an awesome time to refresh your luggage for less.

The American Tourister Arona 3-piece Luggage Set is a tempting proposition at any time but that’s even more the case when it’s so heavily discounted. If you’ve been looking at the best luggage brands, you’ll know that American Tourister is worth your time. The set includes one 20-inch Hardside Spinner, one 25-inch Hardside Spinner, and a 29-inch Hardside Spinner too. In all cases, you get 100% polycarbonate shells that protect your luggage and contents with useful features such as four multidirectional wheels so you can move around easily, along with a retractable push-button handle.

Other features include interior compression straps so you can keep your clothes in place during transit, plus there are top and side carry handles for easy lifting and carrying. It all looks pretty stylish while being very practical. A scratch-resistant texture means your luggage always looks good too with self-mending zippers that feature case-expansion functionality for added capacity when you need it. An integrated three-digit TSA lock finishes things off for added peace of mind.

Offering all the features you could want from a great luggage set, the American Tourister Arona 3-piece Luggage Set is normally priced at $550 at Walmart. Right now, you can save over $250 and buy the set for just $299. If you can’t wait to head back on your travels, this is a great and practical way to treat yourself before you get to enjoy the world once more.

