The REI 4th of July Sale is now underway.
From June 26 through July 6, save up to 50% on all things summer, including backpacks, camping furniture, clothing, kayaks, and trail running shoes. So, what are the standouts? The must-haves? The unmissable offers? Read on for our top picks, or hit the button below to shop the entire sale over at REI.
Just keep in mind that while the REI 4th of July Sale will run through July 6, the best deals will sell out well before then. If you stumble upon something you like the look of, best add it to your cart and start punching in your long card number right away, or risk missing out on the deal of the summer.
REI Backpack Deals
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 18 — $40, was $65
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 28 — $60, was $100
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 — $80, was $140
- Gregory Stout 65 Pack — $117, was $180
- Kelty Redcloud 110 Pack — $140, was $230
REI Camping Deals
- UST Spright Solar Lantern — $18, was $26
- Black Diamond Iota Headlamp — $25, was $40
- REI Co-op Camp X Chair — $28, was $40
- REI Co-op Siesta 30 Double Sleeping Bag — $104, was $150
- REI Co-op Big Haul Rolling Duffel — $135, was $270
REI Coleman Deals
- Coleman BatteryGuard 250M Flashlight — $12, was $15
- Coleman 52-Quart Portable Cooler — $30, was $40
- Coleman Multi-Speed Rechargeable Ban — $50, was $65
- Coleman OneSource 1000 Lantern — $53, was $70
- Coleman Triton+ Propane 2-Burner Stove — $75, was $100
REI Hydro Flask Deals
- Hydro Flask Vacuum Tumbler — $24, was $40
- Hydro Flask Coffee Bottle with Flex Sip Lid — $25, was $33
- Hydro Flask Skyline Wine Bottle — $25, was $45
- Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Water Bottle — $35, was $45
- Hydro Flask Oasis 64 fl. oz. Container — $65, was $95
REI Tent Deals
- REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent — $175, was $249
- REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent — $210, was $300
- REI Co-op Base Camp 6 Tent — $330, was $470
- Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent — $340, was $450
- REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent — $350, was $500
Looking for something a bit different? Check out our collection of the best 4th of July sales over on our sister website Digital Trends. There, we’re rounding up all the best 4th of July deals and cataloging the latest sales from household names like Amazon and Best Buy as soon as they kick off — all in one place.
