The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Been Dreaming of a Hoverboard? This One Is Only $88 at Walmart

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard and Self Balancing Scooter

So many of us have been waiting for the moment those hoverboards from Back to Future become real. While there are similar devices available, questionably called hoverboards, and they’ve improved over time, the one we want just isn’t here yet. That’s okay because what we do have is pretty cool, anyway.

Like the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard that Walmart has on sale right now for over half off. It’s a self-balancing scooter with some big wheels, and bright LED headlights. You can get it for $88 with free shipping in black, blue, pink, or teal. A fantastic deal wouldn’t you say?

The Fluxx FX3 can support up to 176 pounds and has a max speed of up to 6.2 miles per hour. Thanks to dual 200-watt motors — 400 watts total — and a highly efficient battery, there’s plenty of power on display. It can ride for up to 3.1 miles at a time, on just a single charge, and the design of the board means it can go in any direction and rotate 360 degrees locally. Because it’s a slower board overall, you can use it safely indoors and out, although you’ll need plenty of room!

LEDs built into the wheels and the board light up at night, illuminating the roads or sidewalks. They also make it easier to position your feet on the board in low-light conditions. The 6.5-inch large wheels are big enough to handle most terrain, and certainly offer a smooth ride on asphalt. The intelligent self-balancing system will keep the rider level and safe during a trip. Just hop on and go! It’s a great system to travel short distances faster than walking or to give your sore feet a break.

Walmart is offering the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $111 off, normally $199, so you’re getting it for $88 with free shipping. That’s an insane deal, especially if you look at comparable boards which are much more expensive. Plus, it comes in several colors including black, blue, pink, and teal, and all of them are on sale for $88.

More Electric Scooter Deals Available Now

Looking for something a little more substantial? We rounded up all of the best offers on electric scooters. You can check them out below.

Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter

$540 $550
Stylish and durable, the Segway Ninebot S electric scooter can speed up to 10mph, making it a relatively chill ride. It also has air-filled tires for an extra smooth trip.
Buy at Best Buy

Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter

$460 $499
Appropriate for adult commuters,. this Glion scooter weighs less than 29 pounds and folds easily for carrying and storing. Scoot along for up to 15 miles between battery charges.
Buy at Amazon

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter

$149 $160
Built with a rechargeable 24V sealed lead-acid battery, the Razor Power Core E100 can continuously run for up to 60 minutes.
Buy at Walmart

Goplus Folding Electric Scooter

$600 $1,000
This Goplus scooter allows you to stand and also sit thanks to its removable seat. It's powered with 250-watt motors, allowing the scooter to run up to 15.5mph.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter

$355 $421
The Gotrax XR Elite's battery can last for up to 18.6 miles before it needs to be charged. This lightweight scooter also runs with 300-watt motor with a speed of up to 15.5mph.
Buy at Amazon

Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter

$240 $300
You won't miss this Hover-1 electric scooter's iridescent color while it's on the road. Built with a 300-watt brushless motor, riders can speed up to 14.9mph for 7 miles before recharging the battery.
Buy at Amazon

