The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

So many of us have been waiting for the moment those hoverboards from Back to Future become real. While there are similar devices available, questionably called hoverboards, and they’ve improved over time, the one we want just isn’t here yet. That’s okay because what we do have is pretty cool, anyway.

Like the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard that Walmart has on sale right now for over half off. It’s a self-balancing scooter with some big wheels, and bright LED headlights. You can get it for $88 with free shipping in black, blue, pink, or teal. A fantastic deal wouldn’t you say?

The Fluxx FX3 can support up to 176 pounds and has a max speed of up to 6.2 miles per hour. Thanks to dual 200-watt motors — 400 watts total — and a highly efficient battery, there’s plenty of power on display. It can ride for up to 3.1 miles at a time, on just a single charge, and the design of the board means it can go in any direction and rotate 360 degrees locally. Because it’s a slower board overall, you can use it safely indoors and out, although you’ll need plenty of room!

LEDs built into the wheels and the board light up at night, illuminating the roads or sidewalks. They also make it easier to position your feet on the board in low-light conditions. The 6.5-inch large wheels are big enough to handle most terrain, and certainly offer a smooth ride on asphalt. The intelligent self-balancing system will keep the rider level and safe during a trip. Just hop on and go! It’s a great system to travel short distances faster than walking or to give your sore feet a break.

Walmart is offering the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $111 off, normally $199, so you’re getting it for $88 with free shipping. That’s an insane deal, especially if you look at comparable boards which are much more expensive. Plus, it comes in several colors including black, blue, pink, and teal, and all of them are on sale for $88.

More Electric Scooter Deals Available Now

Looking for something a little more substantial? We rounded up all of the best offers on electric scooters. You can check them out below.

Editors' Recommendations