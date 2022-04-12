Hot tubs are traditionally costly can often take up a ton of space that isn’t there to begin with. That’s where inflatable hot tubs like the SaluSpa from Bestway come in, providing you a relatively cheap alternative to a hot tub and something that only temporarily takes up space. If you’ve been thinking of grabbing one lately, Amazon has a great deal that discounts the SaluSpa down to $480 from $600, an impressive $120 discount that makes it even more enticing to own.

Probably one of the best parts of the SaluSpa is that it really doesn’t require much setup at all, as it doesn’t have a frame and can be inflated with its pump, making it perfect for those who don’t have the time to do it manually. The quick setup also means that you don’t necessarily have to make a whole day of it and can decide on a whim to set it up and take it apart if you’d like. But if you prefer to keep it up for a longer period of time, it comes with a cover for safety, and to help keep the water warm.

Speaking of keeping the water warm, the SaluSpa has a cool — no pun intended — feature that allows you to automate the spa’s temperature up to 72 hours beforehand, so you can always have it ready and going for when you come home. You can also control the temperature from inside the tub, which can go all the way up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit — that’s pretty hot, so be careful! You should also be happy to note that it has 120 bubble jets, so you’re not going to be left wanting for bubbles or soothing jets of water.

While it’s certainly great to have a traditional hot tub or easy access to some of the best hot springs around the globe, sometimes inflatable ones are just a better option, given their portability and ease of use. What’s even better is that they don’t cost an arm and a leg, and the SaluSpa’s discount on Amazon, which brings it down to just $480, makes the value proposition a whole load better. Of course, if you want something a bit bigger, we also have a list of some of the best above-ground swimming pools to buy.

