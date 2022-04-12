 Skip to main content
  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get Ready for Summer with This Inflatable Hot Tub and Save $120

Albert Bassili
By
A group of people sit in a SaluSpa hot tub.

Hot tubs are traditionally costly can often take up a ton of space that isn’t there to begin with. That’s where inflatable hot tubs like the SaluSpa from Bestway come in, providing you a relatively cheap alternative to a hot tub and something that only temporarily takes up space. If you’ve been thinking of grabbing one lately, Amazon has a great deal that discounts the SaluSpa down to $480 from $600, an impressive $120 discount that makes it even more enticing to own.

Probably one of the best parts of the SaluSpa is that it really doesn’t require much setup at all, as it doesn’t have a frame and can be inflated with its pump, making it perfect for those who don’t have the time to do it manually. The quick setup also means that you don’t necessarily have to make a whole day of it and can decide on a whim to set it up and take it apart if you’d like. But if you prefer to keep it up for a longer period of time, it comes with a cover for safety, and to help keep the water warm.

Speaking of keeping the water warm, the SaluSpa has a cool — no pun intended — feature that allows you to automate the spa’s temperature up to 72 hours beforehand, so you can always have it ready and going for when you come home. You can also control the temperature from inside the tub, which can go all the way up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit — that’s pretty hot, so be careful! You should also be happy to note that it has 120 bubble jets, so you’re not going to be left wanting for bubbles or soothing jets of water.

While it’s certainly great to have a traditional hot tub or easy access to some of the best hot springs around the globe, sometimes inflatable ones are just a better option, given their portability and ease of use. What’s even better is that they don’t cost an arm and a leg, and the SaluSpa’s discount on Amazon, which brings it down to just $480, makes the value proposition a whole load better. Of course, if you want something a bit bigger, we also have a list of some of the best above-ground swimming pools to buy.

Editors' Recommendations

The 14 Best Road-Trip Cars for Exploring the Country

best road trip cars vw van 32

This $35 Accessories Set Has Everything You Need To Start Grilling

A case displays the 25-piece OlarHike grilling accessories set.

The Best Online Camping Booking Sites to Plan Your Next Trip

Lake campsite booking using campspot.com.

Level Up Your Kitchen Game with Green Chef and Save $130

Green Chef Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl on green table with fork.

Benefits of Personalized Vitamins and Supplements

Custom gummy vitamins.

The Ultimate Guide to the Mediterranean Diet

A mouthwatering tomato salad with olive oil.

This is How to Avoid Getting Sick While Camping

Here are 7 of the Best Pillows for Neck Pain

A Tuft & Needle pillow against a cream background.

UFC Live Stream: Watch UFC Fights Online From Anywhere

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Secret Walls Partners With Lgnd for NFT Battle-Auction

Gabe Gault's 'Gogh Experiment' (left) and Nina Palomba's 'Weird Comics' (right) murals from their Secret Walls battle on March 30.

This Air Fryer Oven Is $90 Off Today at Best Buy

12.6-quart Bella Pro Series digital air fryer oven cooking rotisserie chicken.

The Tempur-Pedic 30% Off Sale Ends Today

Tempur-Pedic’s Breeze 2.0 mattress is place on a bed frame and covered with pillows in a bedroom.

Elliptical Deals — Save up to $400 on NordicTrack, ProForm Trainers

A man working out on the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical while watching TV.