Which Electric Toothbrush Should You Buy on Prime Day?

As far as the American Dental Association cares, so long as you brush your teeth for two minutes, twice a day, with a soft-bristled brush, you’re good. (Don’t forget to floss, and use a toothpaste with fluoride, too.) So why do you even need an electric toothbrush? Well, let’s just say that if it keeps you excited about that twice-a-day chore, then an electric toothbrush is doing its job. Of course, if you’re in the market for one, you’ll find that cheap electric toothbrushes just don’t get the job done. A good one from a reputable brand can cost more than an electric razor or a blow dryer; and for that matter, an Instant Pot costs less, and a microwave oven goes for about the same price. Since it’s not likely that you need an electric toothbrush right at this moment, that’s all the more reason to be a smart shopper and hold out for awesome Prime Day deals.

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

During 2020’s delayed Prime Days last October, this Amazon 5-star recommended toothbrush was reduced by about 40% from its original $170 to just under $100. The retail price has been steadily dropping since the holidays, and right now it’s holding steady at $144, so we anticipate a repeat of October’s sale price. We noticed that many electric toothbrush brands hold out for November Black Friday sales, marking prices down again in early January (better dental care must be a popular New Year’s resolution), so if this deal holds true, you can get a jumpstart on a truly electric smile. The brush allows for a personalized brushing regimen, offering varying intensities and cleaning modes; even syncing with the Sonicare app to give you a brushing progress report. An added bonus is a travel case that charges the brush on the go. 

Smile Direct Club

We have confirmation that Smile Direct Club will offer 20 percent off its electric toothbrush, as well as its package deal with the brush and an aligner brush head (to fit into the “nooks and crannies” of dental aligners). Currently on Amazon at $18 (normally $23), we do have to wonder about the brush’s power (it’s powered by a AAA battery), but, again, if used twice a day, you should be fine. Features include sonic vibrations to move the bristles (rather than your hand) and a 30-second quadrant timer to guide you through the recommended two-minute brushing cycle. Also, watch for 20 percent off SDC’s Teeth Whitening Kit and its Whitening LED Accelerator Light.

