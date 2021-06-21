Why You Need to Stock up on These Miracle Eye Patches NOW

Over the years, Peter Thomas Roth has built his clinical skincare product line from the ground up. First drawing from his family’s roots as spa owners in his native country of Hungary during the 1800s and 1900s, Roth — a first-generation American — utilized trusted natural healing properties and parlayed them into basic soothing skincare products to start his company. As Peter Thomas Roth Skincare grew, so did his discovery of more innovative and effective ingredients.

Which brings us to a TM favorite, the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches. These eye patches have been developed to hydrate, moisturize, quickly improve the look of fine lines, crow’s feet, and under-eye darkness with a blast of moisture.

Like a ray of light coming through your bedroom window, the Water Drench Eye Patches instantly improves the eye area through the release of ingredients like hyaluronic acid — a hydrator that draws in water — and Ceramide NP and collagen and marshmallow root extract to soothe and soften the look of fine lines. Caffeine is added to serve as a de-puffer around the eye area, as well as arnica to help diminish the appearance of dark circles.

The best part about the Water Drench Eye Patches is they’re going on a steep discount as part of Walmart Prime Day sales. Normally, the Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches 60 Count go for $55, but now you can get them for a pretty $32—over 40% off their normal retail price.

Those who understand the skincare game might know when, where, and how to apply these bad boys, but for those who are being first introduced to the best eye patches for men to slow the aging process might need a little step-by-step walk-through.

When you first open the eye patch container, you’ll find a little plastic spatula to use in lifting each eye patch up. In this specific product, you’ll get 60 single-use gel eye patches — which will last you for a dang good amount of time, if you ask us.

What’s great about these eye patches is they can be used for daily use or be spread out every couple of days, and even weekly. The choice is yours to how much you’d like to use them, though every couple of days is normally a good rule of thumb — however, if you’re really enjoying how your skin looks and feels after each treatment, use them more often! They can be applied in the morning or night too, just make sure you’re skin is washed thoroughly before use — you don’t want to trap in any dirt.

Next, apply the patch to your under-eye area — make sure your skin is dry — and wait 10 to 15 minutes for the ingredients to really work their magic. Once time’s up, remove them and discard them, then gently pat the remaining serum leftover into your skin. And voila! Eye patch application complete!

Whether it’s your first time buying eye patch treatments or your 50th, the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches are a steal you can’t pass up. Try something new, or buy two for what’s essentially the price of one, there’s going to be more deals like this going on during Deals for Days, the unofficial Walmart Prime Day sale.

