6 Men’s Grooming Deals You Need to Shop in Walmart Prime Day Sale 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to online shopping, the major marketplaces are racing to provide the most savings right now. That’s great news for us, the consumer. While we know Amazon Prime Day is going on right now, many other companies are jumping in to do their own version of the yearly summer sale. Walmart is one of those who are throwing their hat in the ring to compete. From electronics to home goods, to grooming (yes, even grooming) they’re creating major deals of their own.

One Walmart Prime Day sale we’d like to highlight is on razors right now. Slowly sift through the savings and you’ll find discounts on personal body trimmers, beard trimmers, hair trimmers, and more. Most of these come in kits, meaning there’s an additional value already within the grooming product itself. To save you time, here’s a vetted list of incredible razors deals that are currently have major discounts. Get them fast!

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit

Gilette’s Heated Razor comes with two temperature settings—109 degrees F and 122 degrees F—to simulate your perfect hot towel shave. It’s fully waterproof and crafted with a lightweight aluminum-zinc handle to ensure effortless movement. The kit comes with two blade refills and one wireless charging dock that functions as a magnetic stand too.

Usually priced at $200, you can grab it now for $140.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Phillips Norelco’s OneBlade is a grooming favorite for a reason. They’re affordable, versatile, and long-lasting in battery life. Use it wet or dry with longer or shorter hair. OneBlade works exceptionally well for maintaining stubble and trimming full beards.

This electric trimmer is usually $60, now it’s just $50.

Remington Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit

A real bang-for-your-buck razor, Remington’s Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit comes with 12 different trimming length guards, a vertical body trimmer with an adjustable comb, a full-size trimmer, an ear and nose hair trimmer, and a 10-length hair clipper comb. This is an affordable go-to for those who want to have a universal trimmer.

Normally priced at $35, now it’s available for $25.

Wahl Lithium Ion Vacuum Trimmer Kit

The coolest feature about this Wahl trimmer is its adjustable vacuum intake. You’ll be able to clean up your trimmings with ease as the vacuum brings in all those loose hairs that normally fall onto the edges of your sink. Then once the vacuum’s container is full, simply pop the canister out and remove the shavings. The kit also comes with a number of guide combs—six adjustable combs and 8 individual.

This razor normally goes for $60, now its discounted to $50.

Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

One of the biggest savings we found was the Braun Series 7. It’s 100% waterproof, making it great for wet and dry use, and the Li-Ion battery lasts for up to 3 weeks of shaving after taking the razor off its 5-minute quick charge. The kit comes with a precision trimmer attachment, a sleek holder, and a travel case.

Normally $150, now they’re discounted to $100.

Philips Norelco 9300

A top-tier shaver, the Philips Norelco 9300 guarantees an incredibly close shave after just one pass. Each shaving head moves independently to effortlessly adjust to the curves of your face, and the 9300’s ergonomic grip provides easy handling. Comes with a click-on precision trimer, a travel case and power cord, a cleaning cartridge, and SmartClean—a stand that cleans, lubricates, and dries the shaver to keep it in tip-top shape for everyday use.

Originally marked $220, now you can grab for $185.

