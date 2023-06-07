 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Skin cycling is the viral TikTok trend that dermatologists actually recommend

Don't want to hear about another TikTok trend? Skin cycling is actually one you'll want to learn

Dannielle Beardsley
By
Man washing his face in the bathroom.
Lumin/Unsplash

Another TikTok trend is making the rounds, but this one is pretty interesting. While not new, the process of skin cycling is blowing up on social media these days, with every influencer scrambling to show us their version and which products they use.

With all the skincare routines we see on TikTok, you have to wonder if this one is safe to do. What is skin cycling? With the help of experts, we’ll explain and tell you if it is something we all should be trying.

Man applying face cream.
Tetra Images, LLC/Alamy

The way the cycle works

  • There are steps for four nights
  • You do one step each night, rotating products
  • Put this on repeat
Recommended Videos

Like all skincare routines, there is a process, and a skin cycling routine would be no different. The main takeaway for the skin cycle routine is that you aren’t applying all of your products every night. It’s just like it sounds. You are cycling your products in a specific order, giving your skin time to rest between uses.

Dermatologist at Mount Sinai Health System, Asmi Sanghvi, helps break down the routine into three main steps using an AHA, retinol, and moisturizer. “You start with a chemical exfoliator, like glycolic acid or any other AHA.” Asmi said. “The next night, you would apply a retinol. The next day you would apply a moisturizer.”

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri wants you to take that even further saying, “It’s recommended that you switch up each product every three months or so in order to get the full benefits of skin cycling.”

Close-up of putting serum onto hand.
Amplitude Magazin/Unsplash

Why it’s blowing up

  • It’s safe
  • It works
  • It’s easy
  • It can be adjusted for each person

Well, that all sounds pretty easy. But why is it becoming so popular and taking over TikTok? Mostly because it works, but also because it is a safe skincare routine backed by science.

Medical Director of Nurx Dermatology, Dr. Peter Young stated, “Skin cycling is safe, as long as you don’t overdo it by applying too much of any of your skincare products or forgetting to rotate your products throughout the week.” That seems fair enough.

Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Anar Mikailov appreciates the routine since: “Skin cycling minimizes dermatitis and irritation risks associated with high-strength active ingredients.” Basically, we are trying to put too many products with too many intense ingredients on our faces all at once, and skin cycling will keep us in line.

But the fact that we are seeing real results is also a huge draw. According to Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, “Studies have shown that when done correctly, skin cycling can help reduce wrinkles, improve elasticity and hydration, and even reduce breakouts.” Those are all things we want to see with a skin routine.

Man touching the corner of his eye.
goodluz/Shutterstock

The TikTok credit

Dermatologist Whitney Bowe is credited as the reason TikTok is full of skin cycling videos. She’s been telling her patients about the “exfoliation night, retinoid night, recovery night, recovery night” pattern to help simplify things for quite some time.

@gma

@Dr. Whitney Bowe breaks down skin cycling and shows you how to add the viral trend into your beauty routine. #dermatologist #dermatology #skincare #skincareroutine #skincycling #skin #skincaretips

♬ original sound - Good Morning America
@Dr. Whitney Bowe breaks down skin cycling and shows you how to add the viral trend into your beauty routine. #dermatologist #dermatology #skincare #skincareroutine #skincycling #skin #skincaretips

But thanks to an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, the process was brought back to the front and has every TikToker making a video with their routine and products they use. Dr. Bowe herself has some videos on there to follow along with.

Man putting on face moisturizer.
fizkes/Shutterstock

Those who benefit the most

  • Best for sensitive skin
  • It would work on all skin types, with individual adjustments made

As with any skincare routine, certain skin types will benefit more than others. Medical advisor for the Health Reporter Dr. Rosmy Barrios said, “This technique may work best for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Since overuse of products can lead to excess oil production and breakouts, it might be helpful to jump on this trend.”

CEO and senior cosmetic chemist at Freelance Formulations, LLC, Vanessa Thomas stated, “Cyclic skincare routines are typically recommended for individuals with sensitive, rosacea-prone, or psoriasis-prone skin.”

Most of the experts agree that almost any skin type could do the routine, but make sure you tailor the products to your skin type. That’s pretty much the same for any skincare regime you start.

Man washing his face in the bathroom.
Yuri Arcurs/Alamy

The dermatologists approve

While we all love to see what the newest trend on social media is — and love watching other people do it first before we think about trying it — we love that dermatologists approve of this one.

Like board-certified dermatologist Dr. Margarita Lolis who said, “I am a fan of skin cycling! It’s a very simple, basic regimen to follow! It creates the habit of being consistent with product use.” We agree with that. The simpler, the easier to follow, the easier to stick with.

And while this is a trend, we need to remember the advice from Dr. Barrios, “It is important to understand that everyone’s skin is different, and what works for one person may not work for another, so it is always best to consult a dermatologist before trying a new beauty routine.”

It’s also good to keep in mind that new skin routines don’t work overnight. Sometimes it takes your skin a few weeks to adjust to a new lineup or to see results. Patience is definitely necessary in the skincare game.

Remember, if you recognize these oldies, you should have a skincare regime in place immediately. But we love that this is one trend we — and the experts — give the green light to. Go ahead and watch all of the TikTok videos to gather the specific products for your skin type to start your skin cycling routine immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The 7 best sunscreens for winter weather — there’s something for every skin type
Yes, you still need SPF in the winter: The best sunscreens for winter weather can work for any skin type
best sunscreens for winter

As the sun sets earlier, we spend more time inside, and the temperature plummets, it's tempting to take a winter break from applying sunscreen every day. However, if you're sitting by a window (including while driving) or venturing on a walk or ski trip, you'll want to protect your skin from the sun. Even if it's cloudy and cold, UV rays peek through and can up your risk for premature aging and skin cancer.

We know — sunscreen can feel like it's weighing it down. Maybe it's clogged your pores or made your skin feel greasy in the past, and it's another step to your skincare routine. Whatever your case against sunscreen might be, we are here to argue it. Keep scrolling to find our best sunscreens for winter weather. Each of these products contains high SPFs and powerful ingredients that won't clog your pores or leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky. We can't do much about the time factor, but consider these seven sunscreens an investment in you.

Read more
These grooming trends will keep you looking fresh in 2023
The best ways to look your best in 2023
Bearded man grooming facial hair

Fashion is what you wear, but style is how you wear it. Anyone can buy the right clothes and grab the same thing off the rack they saw on their favorite celebrity, but the truly stylish man knows that a quality canvas can make all the difference for the final artwork. That's why taking care of yourself over and underneath your clothing is so important. 

While it may seem like the hair, beard, and skincare basics stay largely the same every year, there are definite trends that direct us men on specific paths. From the man bun in the early 2010s to the revival of the Peaky Blinders undercut in the last five years, there are always trends and styles to keep in mind. Here are the top grooming trends of 2023. 

Read more
Baby Botox is yet another hot TikTok trend: Is it right for you?
Is this latest TikTok trend actually worth checking out? Our experts weigh in.
baby botox in office

 You’ve likely heard of Botox. The minimally-invasive injectable, which can relax wrinkle-causing facial muscles, is trending among men. About 250,000 men received Botox in 2020, according to a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Though it’s a far cry from the more than 4 million women who underwent the procedure, it’s considerably more than in 2000.
There’s another potential wrinkle in the “Brotox” trend: Baby botox. The reduced-dosage Botox went from TikTok to the Washington Post last year, with Gen-Z and Millennials in particular saying they’re doing it to “prevent wrinkles.” However, there’s no peer-reviewed research on low-dose Botox, though studies have shown regular Botox is a low-risk way to reduce facial wrinkles.
Exactly what is baby Botox, and do experts think it’s worth a shot? We spoke with a pair of experts and pored through data to answer your most pressing questions, including: How many units is baby Botox? And how much does baby Botox cost?

What is baby Botox?
Baby Botox is like regular Botox, but it’s administered at lower doses.
“Botox is an injectable drug with the main active ingredient of botulinum toxin type A, a neurotoxin that is derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum,” explains Dr. Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist.
Botox stops targeted muscles from contracting.
“This temporarily paralyzes the targeted muscle and prevents repeated muscle movement, like furrowing and raising your eyebrows, which leads to dynamic wrinkles,” Green says.
How many units is baby Botox? There’s no hard-and-fast number. An average dose of regular Botox is 30 to 40 units, so baby Botox would be administered at lower dose, such as 10 units.

Read more