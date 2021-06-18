If you’re looking to achieve one of the best beard styles, you need one of the best beard trimmers out there. Right now, you can buy the exceptional Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850 for just $110 reduced from $130 at Walmart as part of the early Walmart Prime Day deals that are giving Amazon a serious run for its money ahead of its Prime day deals next week.

The Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850 uses a series of skin protect blades that capture hair in fewer passes so you get a smooth shave every time, leaving your face smooth and comfortable. While shaving, it has comfort glide rings which have a special protective coating for keeping your skin and face shielded from irritation at all times. Overall, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850 reckons it offers 10 times superior protection than the nearest best-selling blade. Whether you’re using it for a dry or wet shave, you won’t have to worry about any irritation. That makes it ideal for those speedy week day shaves as well as those more luxurious weekend shaves when you want to feel like you’re looking after yourself.

Alongside that, it also has great features for getting the right look from your facial hair. This includes a click-on trimmer for use on your mustache and sideburns with a precision trimmer for finishing your look in a skin-friendly way. There’s also a skin guard mode too for even less risk of irritation as it switches the shave over to a lower rotational speed for a gentler sensation.

Lightweight in your hands and ideal for speedy shaves or slower and more gentle experiences, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850 is great for the busy man who wants to look good without risking irritation or having to spend too long shaving. There’s even a nose trimmer attachment for those irritating nasal hairs too, and it’s easy to attach.

Ordinarily priced at $130, you can grab the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850 right now for just $110 as part of the early Walmart Prime Day deals. Saving $20 on an already exceptional electric shaver makes this an ideal time to buy and upgrade your shaving experience. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price and you don’t want to miss out.

