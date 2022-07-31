From Stubble to Full Beards, Do Women Love Them?

It’s a question that’s probably been on your mind these past few years, especially if you grew a beard during the early stages of the pandemic, and especially if you’ve kept that beard going. Do women really like beards? There’s actually more research and evidence out there on the topic than you might think, and it seems more and more common that guys everywhere are sporting facial hair of some sort.

A beard can be a personal style move, it can fit in nicely with any sort of personal style or wardrobe — depending on the type of beard you’re sporting, of course — and it can be a nice change of pace for your overall look if ever you’ve wanted to try out a refreshed grooming routine.

There are plenty of beard styles for men to choose from, and you’re now one step closer to figuring out if women really like beards. You’ve got questions — and we’ve got answers.

What Do Women Really Think of Beards?

The answer is varied overall, not least according to the type of beard you’re sporting. But according to a UK study covered by ZME Science, women tend to find men with beards more masculine and aggressive, both potentially strong signs to search for in a mate.

Other studies have shown that women tend to rate men with beards as more attractive, or potentially better as partners or at raising offspring. Research also indicates that women view having a beard as a sign of stability, meaning men are viewed as being geared towards a long-term relationship rather than a short-term one.

Which Beard Works Best for Me?

It all comes down to finding the right beard for your face shape. In recent years, popular beard styles have varied from the stubble-driven look of the 5 o’clock shadow to slightly longer facial hair (think of Keanu Reeves’ “scruff,” for instance) to the short, neatly trimmed business beard or goatee. Hey, it’s never a bad thing to imitate a style legend like George Clooney, right?

A full beard with long facial hair shaped to frame the chin, sometimes known as the “Viking beard,” is also a style that’s on the rise in popularity. It can also signal virility and masculinity.

Which Styles of Beard Do Women Like the Best?

It can be tricky to pinpoint just one style of beard that all women can agree on, but it’s a safe bet that the best style is the one that works best for your face shape. Not everyone can pull off a goatee or just stubble or scruff; some men are better suited to wearing a full beard, and others tend to lean more towards a neatly groomed middle ground.

The same UK study referenced by ZME Science notes that light stubble prevailed across the board as a facial hair style women tend to find most attractive. Longer beards, however, signaled more stability and the potential for a long-term relationship, according to a 2016 University of Queensland study. When in doubt, groom your beard and facial hair accordingly, and opt for something neat and well-maintained, yet full of character.

How to Craft a Beard That Women Love

So we’ve established that in general, women do like beards, or at least light stubble or well-groomed facial hair. But there’s something even more important to keep in mind: You’ve got to use the best beard products to truly keep your facial hair in check so that the end result will be facial hair that women find attractive and appealing. Think of beard balms, beard oils, and even beard brushes as your secret weapons in building the perfect beard.

Wearing a beard is an intentional style choice. Without properly caring for and maintaining your beard, you’re doing your facial hair a disservice. The better you take care of your beard, the more attractive women will find it.

The Last Word

While you very well might have been wondering for years if women really like beards, we’re here to say that the definitive answer is yes. Yes, they do — but it’s not quite as simple as that. The best facial hair for your own personal look (and the image you want to give off to the world) is something to consider carefully as you grow out that stubble or trim your beard down to a shorter length.

If you care for and maintain your beard, and if you’ve selected the right style for your face shape, there’s no doubt that women will find your beard — and, by extension, you — attractive. That sounds like a winning grooming strategy in our book.

