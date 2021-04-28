While our society is still playing catch up in making products inclusive for all types of individuals, the strides we’ve been making in the past several years gives us hope that day is approaching — and fast. Degree’s new Degree Inclusive points to such an example, as they have aimed to retool a grooming essential that has largely been a pain to use for members of the disabled community for years: Deodorant. While Degree inclusive is still in its trial stages and is not available for purchase just yet, the new initiative aims to be more accessible in the application process for people with visual impairment, upper limb disabilities, and a number of other disabilities.

Behind the design is a super team that offered a mixture of personal experiences and expert opinion in creating versatile and functional products. Degree partnered with experts from Wunderman Thompson, occupational therapists, engineers, consultants, and individuals with disabilities across the globe to create the very first prototype.

Degree Inclusive exudes a revolutionary look, and the best part is every little curve, groove, and notch holds a unique purpose. To start, the hooked top makes it easier to open and close with one hand. It can also conveniently hang on a bathroom wall fixture—which is something all deodorants should consider adding if you ask us. As far as taking the cap off, light magnetic closures offer the ability to simply attach and detach without having to wrestle with a cap that seems to vacuum seal itself at every chance it gets.

Looking at grip placement, the sides of the deodorant offer inserted pockets for users with limited grip or no arms to apply the deodorant much more efficiently—individuals will be able to either grip from the bottom lip of the deodorant or use the pocket to fit more onto the hands or body to have more control in use. A roll-on applicator is added so users can reach more surface area per swipe, and a brail label with instructions is pronounced on the front for users with vision impairment to get instructions.

So that’s the end, right? Nope, not yet!

When creating a grooming product that’s meant to be used by a wide array of individuals, it’s vital to continually update and improve upon the design. “Disabled” is such a blanket term, after all. To make sure Degree gets this product right, they have enrolled a beta program to engage with 200 members of the disabled community and get feedback on Degree Inclusive. They’ve partnered with The Chicago Lighthouse, Open Style lab, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association to develop more on the product’s concept, features, and overall message.

There are millions and millions of individuals living in a world full of hidden design flaws — and those individuals are still thriving even so. For decades the disabled community has had to navigate products with one-and-done silhouettes. Perhaps the greatest aspect of Degree Inclusive is they collaborated with a wide range of design experts, organizations, and members of the disabled community in making deodorant application more accessible.

On a grand scale, we’re happy to announce grooming essentials are finally getting the redesigns they need so everyone can use them seamlessly.

