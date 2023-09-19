 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A complete guide to Tom Ford cologne: What to wear for nights out, beach vacations, and more

Your definitive guide to the latest Tom Ford colognes

Claudia Savin
By
Tom Ford Beverly Hills
Rahul Bhogal / Unsplash

Tom Ford: a brand synonymous with confidence and unbridled sensuality. We’ll be blunt – generally, Tom Ford cologne isn’t really suited for work, unless your work happens to be in the open air, or perhaps you’re in fashion and have a light hand. They’re big, uncompromising scents that no one can miss, but no one could forget, either.

These minimalist (yet deliciously retro) bottles are best reserved for nights on the town, second dates, wine tastings, and sunny getaways. But which goes best where? Consider this your engraved invitation to delve into the refined, wild world of Tom Ford (TF).

Cafe Rose by Tom Ford
Cafe Rose 2023 Tom Ford Beauty

Café Rose

Café Rose is a re-release, and the new juice is a spicy, dark coffee-spiked floral with notes of cardamom, patchouli, woods, and sweet resins. Turkish rose is a central player here, but Café Rose occupies the no-rules realm of the unisex fragrance.

Recommended Videos

Reach for this exotically flavored fragrance in its rose-brown bottle when you want to exude mystery and power. It’s right at home at small live music venues, burlesque shows, and intimate evening gatherings. Like Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Café Rose is a multifaceted gem. One side reveals a seductive pout, and another, a wicked grin.

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver
Grey Vetiver Tom Ford Beauty

Grey Vetiver

Tom Ford fragrances are renowned for their glamorous yet restrained bottles that exist in perfect harmony with the scents they contain. Grey Vetiver, cast in a now-iconic TF shape, calls to mind both a skyscraper and a flask, with all the ambition and mischief that it may imply. Cleanly spicy, sharply woody, and drenched in sunny citrus, Grey Vetiver exists to challenge and pay homage to bygone era colognes.

Like traditional spicy colognes, this fragrance is a shot of confidence, but it can be a little domineering. It won’t leave the office well after the cleaning crew. Skip direct application and try spritzing and passing casually through the mist as if you own the place. For this, only Duran Duran‘s eponymous album (Deluxe Edition) will do.

Myrrhe Mystère by Tom Ford
Myrrhe Mystère Tom Ford Beauty

Myrrhe Mystère

Imagine a professor at a university — a little reserved, but with refined taste, eclectic interests, and a tweed jacket — OK, we’re just describing Indiana Jones in his capacity as archeology prof. Well, that’s Myrrhe Mystère. Only recently announced, Myrrhe Mystere (MM) promises to be a plush cocktail of rich vanilla, sandalwood, precious resins, and musk.

If you’re looking for a comfortingly spiced fragrance with a rich base for the impending fall and winter months, MM is the one to watch. Spritz it on before a crisp evening walk, a date at a used record store, or a low-key night in with someone special. Don’t forget to put on Billie Holiday’s All or Nothing at All.

Buy Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum
Black Orchid Parfum Tom Ford Beauty

Black Orchid Parfum

An intoxicating blend of plum, truffle, ylang-ylang, rum, black orchid, and patchouli awaits the adventurer who tries Black Orchid Parfum. Neither feminine nor masculine, yet distinctly seductive, this fragrance is a heady dream of far-flung locations. Several different interpretations exist of the first TF Black Orchid (named for Tom Ford’s personal obsession with finding the perfect flower), exploring its many shades.

The Parfum is seen as the most luxurious take. Long lasting, deep, and powerful, it’s best uncorked on the most formal evening of your tropical vacation, the last night of a voyage, or the evening you choose to propose. We’ve paired this glorious golden bottle with David Bowie’s immortal Let’s Dance.

Cherry Smoke by Tom Ford
Cherry Smoke Tom Ford Beauty

Cherry Smoke

No one wants to smell exactly like the next guy down the hall. By blending the uber trendy sour cherry note with saffron, Chinese osmanthus, leather, smoke, woody notes, olive, and apricot, it’s safe to say TF knew it was creating something so original that it could become iconic.

Take Cherry Smoke for a test drive and revel in its strange glory — its smoky, leathery fruit-accented notes may intrigue. The poisonously appealing apothecary style bottle (another classic Tom Ford bottle shape) will most certainly call to you. As with all Tom Ford, spritz sparingly and avoid close-knit professional environments. Cherry Smoke sings best in art galleries and dicey nightclubs. As you get ready, set the mood with Lust for Life by Iggy Pop.

Costa Azzurra by Tom Ford
Costa Azzurra Tom Ford Beauty

Costa Azzurra Parfum

We’ve mentioned Costa Azzurra before, but there’s a good reason. Costa Azzurra is just a fantastic Tom Ford cologne for men, full stop. Consider it an approachably traditional mix of woody notes, zingy citrus, and fresh spicy notes set against a backdrop of deep amber. Cypress, oak, and labdanum give the Italian lemon a bit of bite and staying power.

This sunny golden wonder is perhaps too vacation-minded for the office, but we’ll leave that up to you. It compels the wearer to try their hand at sailing or throwing an all-night beach bonfire party. Pair Costa Azzurra with the eternal I’m Still in Love with You by Al Green.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Claudia Savin
Claudia Savin
Contributor
Claudia is a fragrance enthusiast based in the Pacific Northwest. She has a passion for exploring unexpected and overlooked…
How to get rid of calluses: Your guide to softer, smoother skin
Your go-to guide for easy callus removal and prevention
Man holding up callused palms of his hands

No matter what type of lifestyle you lead, chances are you've encountered calluses on your hands or feet. And while hand calluses can certainly benefit guitar players and weightlifters, rough patches on the soles will have just about anyone running to find a good callus remover. However, advanced calluses of any sort can be hard to treat, and a humble pumice stone may not be able to erase them singlehandedly.

Whether you've just identified calluses as a concern or you've been struggling with cracked soles for years, you probably want to know how to get rid of calluses on your feet for good. It may take a little footwork to remove them, but we're here to help you get started. Nipping foot calluses in the bud requires equal parts prevention and treatment, from simple lifestyle changes to updating your skincare routine. So without further ado, let's explore how to get rid of calluses on your feet without spending an arm and a leg.

Read more
The 7 best fragrances for men (no matter what your favorite scent profile is)
Are you into woody scents? Florals? Musks? There's a fragrance on this list for you
Man putting on cologne

Summer is almost gone, but you always have a host of opportunities to meet new people, get moving, and tackle new projects. What better way than with a fragrance for men you've never tried and didn't know you'd love? Whether you own a couple of old standby fragrances, a carefully curated wardrobe, or have never really thought about fragrance, the right new one (or two) can work wonders. Each scent will shake up your life with a spritz of the unexpected and the daring.

Read more
Snail mucin (snail slime) is great for your skin – an expert tells us why
Who know the goo that came out of snails was actually good for you
Snail with brown shell sliding along green leaf

Skincare trends come and go, but one unusual ingredient has taken the cosmetics industry by storm as of late: snail mucin. If you pay any attention to Asian skincare lines, you’ve probably encountered products containing the sticky filtrate, like CosRx Snail Mucin Power Essence or Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream. Judging by the overwhelming amount of praise for snail mucin products from skincare aficionados, it’s clear that the ingredient is more than just a gimmick. But what does snail mucin do for the skin, and should you be using it in your routine?

For most of us, a clear, glowing complexion is the ultimate goal, and we’ll try just about any product to achieve it. While snail mucin extract sounds a little off-putting — especially if you aren’t fond of slimy garden snails — many say that it has numerous benefits, from plumping and hydrating to brightening the skin. To find out whether these claims are true or not, The Manual checked in with David Petrillo, a cosmetic chemist, researcher, and founder of PerfectImage.com. Ahead, we’ll break down everything you need to know about snail mucin and whether it’s a good fit for you.

Read more