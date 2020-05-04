The Best Straight Razors for Men

You can view straight razors through the lens simple, old-fashioned saying: practice makes perfect. Although it offers the closest shave you’ll ever achieve, a straight razor blade isn’t for the faint-hearted. Straight razors are extremely sharp and therefore increases your chance of nicks, cuts, and, possibly, serious injury. After all, there’s a reason barbers go to school to perfect their craft. If you’re feeling up to the task of learning how to shave with a straight razor, using the best straight razors will get you started on the right path.

The pinnacle of shaving for men is a straight razor shave. It’s sort of a lost art that we only seem to experience at a barbershop if we opt for the hot towel luxury. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

It might take some time to test the technique and patience to familiarize yourself with a delicate task, but once you’ve mastered the art of shaving with a straight-edge razor your face will never look or feel better. Maintaining your whiskers with a safety razor offers a more precise shave and a reduced risk of ingrown hairs, skin irritations, and infection.

Here are the best straight razors to help you on your journey towards a refined and successful at-home coiffeur.

Utopia Care is dedicated to delivering stark utility to licensed barbers and hairstylists, and its professional-grade straight edge razor follows suit. The blade is constructed with a durable, 430-grade Japanese stainless steel and a matte-black finish for added rust resistance. Its design sports a moveable blade cover that offers easy functionality for a safe and secure shaving experience that will leave your face feeling smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy.

Maintaining your whiskers with a multi-blade razor is safe and effective, but it can present its own disadvantages in regard to irritating your skin, too. If you’re just getting your feet wet with a straight razor blade, the Equinox Professional straight razor is a high-quality and effective option that’s perfect for beginners. It’s crafted with a stainless steel design that’s built to last, a user-friendly frame for stability and comfort, and an easy opening blade guard for quick and safe blade replacement. To top it all off, it’s delivered with 100 top-of-the-line, single-edge blades from Derby.

Feather crafts all of its razors in Japan with high-quality materials and craftsmanship. Its folding Black SS straight razor is both beautiful and hard-working, boasting an ultra-comfortable resin handle for added grip, a heat- and rust-resistant stainless steel blade, and a spring-mounted blade head that makes deploying, cleaning, and changing the blade as easy as refilling your glass of scotch.

